Russia-Ukraine live updates | Russian missile hits western Lviv; five injured

An elderly woman walks next to a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

June 02, 2022 08:33 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The U.S. and Germany pledged on June 1 to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long desired for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery, as Russian forces closed in on capturing a key city in the east.

Germany said it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, while the U.S. announced it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The Kremlin accused the U.S. of “pouring fuel on the fire.”

It’s been 100 days since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine that weakened the global economy and turned the world order upside down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read more news on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here.

LVIV

Russian missile hits western Lviv; five injured

A Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said.

Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people were wounded in the strike, adding that more information would be available on June 2.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country’s interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key railway link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel. - AP

SAO PAULO

Soccer great Pelé urges Putin to stop war in Ukraine

Pelé published a message on Wednesday urging Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

The 81-year-old Pelé, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said he published his message to the Russian President on the same day Ukraine‘s national team beat Scotland 3-1 in a playoff that took it a step closer to the soccer World Cup. Ukraine will face Wales on Sunday for a spot in Qatar. - AP

KYIV

2,00,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that 2,00,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully taken to Russia and dispersed across the vast country. They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families.

“The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday, which was International Children’s Day. - AP