Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian service members fire towards Russian positions with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Civilians fled intense fighting in eastern Ukraine on June 10 as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland.

Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from the city of Pokrovsk and headed west.

Meanwhile, Moscow on Friday officially announced its withdrawal from the United Nations World Tourism Organization which suspended Russia in April over its military operation in Ukraine.

The government said it had "accepted a proposal from the Foreign Ministry... concerning the withdrawal of Russia" from the Madrid-based body, said a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The agency had suspended Russia on April 27, saying the Ukraine operation went against its "values".

KYIV

Ukraine pleads for more weapons

Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases.

In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia‘s advance in eastern Ukraine and one of the bloodiest flashpoints in a war well into its fourth month, further heavy fighting was reported. - Reuters

LOS ANGELES

Zelensky didn’t want to hear US info, says Biden

President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when U.S. intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade.

The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month. - AP

PARIS

EU unity must not be compromised for Ukraine candidate status, French official says

A decision to give Ukraine candidate status to the European Union has to be done without weakening the bloc and to ensure Kyiv is not left in limbo for years, a French presidential official said on Friday.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, will give its opinion on Ukraine‘s candidacy request on June 17, with the bloc’s heads of state expected to discuss it at a summit a week later. Even if approved, the process to become a full member takes several years and can be vetoed by any member state. - Reuters

KYIV

Russian-held Ukraine region scheming to sell grain to North America

Authorities in a part of Ukraine seized by Russia are using “cunning schemes” to avoid Western sanctions and sell grain to North America and other parts of the world, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories Moscow occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February. The war threatens to cause severe food shortages as Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports. - Reuters

MOSCOW

Russia labels anti-torture group as ‘foreign agent’

Russia on Friday labelled a non-governmental organisation fighting for investigations into allegations of torture as a “foreign agent” in its latest move to silence critics in the country.

The Committee Against Torture’s name appeared on the Justice Ministry’s updated website list of such black-listed entities. - AFP

MYKOLAIV

Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help

Ukraine tried to push back Russian troops in the east and south on Friday as France offered to help ensure access to the port of Odessa and ease a global grain crisis.

The United Nations and Western countries meanwhile raised fresh concerns over death sentences handed by pro-Russian separatists to two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine. - AFP

MOSCOW

Russia central bank: Sanctions impact unclear

The head of Russia’s central bank says it’s impossible to draw conclusions on the impact of Western sanctions at this stage.

“So far, the effects of the sanctions are less acute than we feared. This also shows the ability of companies to adapt. But it is premature to say that the full effect of the sanctions has manifested itself,” Elvira Nabiullina, chair of the Central Bank of Russia, said at a briefing, at which she also announced the lowering of interest rates to their pre-war levels. - AP