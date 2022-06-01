Russia-Ukraine live updates | Biden says US will provide advanced rocket systems to Ukraine

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian servicemen walk as seeds burn in a grain silos after it was shelled repeatedly, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk region. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian forces in a “frenzied push” have seized half of Sievierodonetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region, the mayor said on May 31.

“The city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly block by block,” Oleksandr Striuk said. He said heavy street fighting continued and artillery barrages threatened the lives of the estimated 13,000 civilians still sheltering in the ruined city that once was home to more than 100,000.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. That’s a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.

KHARKIV

High-tech race to map Ukraine’s damaged historic buildings

Many of Ukraine‘s historic monuments have been destroyed in the three months since Russia invaded, but cultural experts are working to conserve their memory using cutting-edge technology and 3D scans.- AFP

MOSCOW

Russia’s nuclear forces holding manoeuvre drills

Russia‘s nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on June 1.

Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the Ministry as saying. - Reuters

BEIJING

China’s Russia dealings irk US, but don’t breach sanctions

China’s support for Russia through oil and gas purchases is irking Washington and raising the risk of U.S. retaliation, foreign observers say, though they see no sign Beijing is helping Moscow evade sanctions over its war on Ukraine.

Beijing’s importance as a lifeline to Russian President Vladimir Putin rose on Monday after the 27-nation European Union, the main market for fossil fuels that supply most of Moscow’s foreign income, agreed to stop oil purchases. - AP

WASHINGTON

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

The Biden administration announced on May 31 that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.

The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the U.S. that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, according to two senior administration officials. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the weapons package that will be formally unveiled on June 1. - AP