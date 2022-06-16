Russia-Ukraine live updates | German, French, Italian leaders expected in Kyiv to signal solidarity

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

People walk by destroyed buildings in Irpin, outside Kyiv, as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continue on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine pleaded with Western governments on June 15 to decide quickly on sending heavy weapons to shore up its faltering defences, as Russia said it would evacuate civilians from a frontline chemical plant. The industrial city of Severodonetsk is under intense bombardment as Russia focuses its offensive on the Donbas region.

China

Xi Jinping expresses readiness to help settle Ukrainian crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 15 expressed his readiness to play a “constructive role” to help settle the Ukrainian crisis, according to the Chinese state-TV.

In a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Xi said, “All parties concerned must take a responsible stance, thus promoting the correct settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.” “China is prepared to keep playing its constructive role,” the Chinese state-TV quoted Xi as saying.

Kyiv

German, French, Italian leaders expected in Kyiv to signal solidarity

The leaders of the European Union’s three biggest countries, Germany, France and Italy, are expected in Kyiv on June 16 to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand a relentless Russian assault.

The visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken weeks to organise with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.

The expected trip, which has not been announced for security reasons, comes a day before the European Commission is due to make a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about. - Reuters

Ukraine

Germany sending weapons to Ukraine as Russia advances

The Russian military said it used long-range missiles on June 15 to destroy a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition for NATO-supplied weapons was stored, and the governor of a key eastern city acknowledged Russian forces are advancing in heavy fighting.

Germany is providing Ukraine with three multiple launch rocket systems of the kind that Kyiv has said it urgently needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on June 15 that Germany will transfer three M270 medium-range artillery rocket systems along with ammunition. - AP

European Union

Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to European Union amid Ukraine war

Egypt, Israel, and the European Union on June 15 signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to European Union (EU) countries, who aim to reduce dependence on supply from Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on.

“The deal, stamped in a five-star Cairo hotel, will see Israel sending more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export via sea,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

U.S.A.

Biden announces another $1 billion military aid to Ukraine; U.S. eyes report on fighters

Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. will send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems — all key weapons systems that Ukrainian leaders have urgently requested. In recent days, Ukrainian officials have spoken of the heavy human cost of the war, with Kyiv’s forces outgunned and outnumbered in the east.

NATO

NATO defense ministers to discuss weapons for Ukraine

Ukraine

Ukraine pleads for western arms as Russia chokes frontline city

