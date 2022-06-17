Russia-Ukraine live updates | EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

A police officer speaks with local residents during an evacuation of people between shelling, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

France wants a military Ukrainian victory against Russia that reestablishes the territorial integrity of the country, including Crimea that was seized by Russia in 2014, a French diplomatic source said on June 16.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised Ukraine world-class weapons — from self-propelled howitzers to multiple launch rocket systems and an air defence shield capable of protecting a “large city” from Russian strikes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 15 expressed his readiness to play a “constructive role” to help settle the Ukrainian crisis, according to the Chinese state-TV.

Egypt, Israel, and the European Union on June 15 signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to European Union (EU) countries, who aim to reduce dependence on supply from Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on.

KYIV

EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

The European Commission will meet Friday to give its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine's bid for EU candidacy, a step closer to membership for the country a day after the bloc's most powerful leaders visited Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion.

Never before has an opinion been given so quickly on EU candidacy, which must be approved by all 27 member states.

The opinion will serve as a basis for discussion at next week's EU summit, where leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, but with stern conditions attached, and membership may take years or even decades. - AFP

KYIV

Macron Says Ukraine Will Decide Political Conditions for Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron offered his strongest support for Ukraine yet after comments on the need to communicate with Russia sparked a backlash.

“Ukraine will decide when the conditions are met to build peace, and what these political conditions are,” Mr. Macron said on Thursday, during an official visit to Kyiv with Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi. - Bloomberg

KYIV

Leaders of France, Germany and Italy head for Kyiv as U.S. pledges more military aid

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy were on a train bound for Kyiv on June 16, a day after the United States announced $1 billion worth of new arms for embattled Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv’s troops are resisting a fierce onslaught in the Donbas region by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces, which are pushing to seize a swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine.

In a show of support, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are visiting Kyiv. - AFP

BENGALURU

As war rages on, the long wait for Ukraine-returned Indian students continues

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over thousands of students who were forced to return from Ukraine earlier this year following the Ukraine-Russia war. Continuation of the war, coupled with the delay in the government’s decision on rehabilitation, has cast a shadow over their education.

Since being evacuated to the safety of their homes, most students, barring those who studied in Ukrainian universities in the eastern parts, are attending online classes.

The ray of hope now is the Supreme Court of India, which directed the National Medical Council in May to take appropriate action about the future education of the Ukraine-returned students within two months.