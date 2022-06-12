A Ukrainian service member shoots from a machine gun at a position on the front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of New York, Donetsk region, Ukraine on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 12, 2022 09:44 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian and British officials warned on June 11 that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.

Meanwhile, Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases.

During a visit to Kyiv by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a new round of “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia. Mr. Zelensky called for them to target more Russian officials, including judges, and to hamper the activities of all Russian banks, including that of gas giant Gazprom, as well as all Russian companies helping Moscow “in any way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gujarat

Gujarat’s diamond industry hit hard by Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has adversely affected the livelihood of lakhs of workers of the diamond industry in Gujarat, especially in rural parts of Saurashtra region where many units import small-size diamonds from Russia for processing and polishing, according to industry representatives.

The State’s diamond industry employs nearly 15 lakh workers, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s regional chairman, Dinesh Navadiya, told PTI. Due to the shortage of supply of small-size rough diamonds from Russia, businessmen in Gujarat are forced to buy the raw material from African countries and other places, affecting their profits. - PTI

Severodonetsk

Battle for the Donbas

Ukrainian service members fire toward Russian positions with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine on June 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

It’s the last major city in the eastern Luhansk Oblast where the Ukrainian forces still have some presence. The Russians have already taken over more than half of the city, including its residential areas, while fighting has been raging in its industrial western half for weeks. The Ukrainian leadership has said they are losing up to 200 soldiers every day. But despite the setbacks, the Ukrainians continue to defend Severodonetsk, the loss of which, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, would determine the fate of Ukraine’s east.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka PM says he is open to Russian oil

Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the island nation hunts desperately for fuel amid an unprecedented economic crisis, the newly appointed prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would first look to other sources but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow. Western nations largely have cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. - AP

European Union

In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine’s bid next week

The European Commission will provide a clear signal next week on Ukraine‘s EU candidate status bid, its chief Ursula von der Leyen has said, as fighting rages in the east and south of the country.

Making a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, Ms. von der Leyen said talks she held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week” — the first time the bloc has publicly given a sense of timing.

Mr. Zelensky has pressed for rapid admission into the EU to reduce Ukraine‘s geopolitical vulnerability, which was brutally exposed by Russia’s February 24 invasion. But officials and leaders in the bloc caution that, even with candidacy status, EU membership could take years or even decades. - AFP

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia using more deadly weapons in war, says Ukraine

Ukrainian and British officials warned on Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.

Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.

Ukraine

Ukraine pleads for more weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases.

In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine and one of the bloodiest flashpoints in a war well into its fourth month, further heavy fighting was reported.

Ukraine

Ukraine in control of Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds, says governor

Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, the region’s governor said on Saturday, after a Russia-backed separatist claimed 300-400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped there.

“The information about the blockade of the Azot plant is a lie,” Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists, said on the Telegram messaging app.