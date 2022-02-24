Russia-Ukraine crisis | Top developments till now

The Hindu Bureau February 24, 2022 11:23 IST

Amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians of the eastern region

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” Many countries across the world, including the U.S., the EU have criticised Russia strongly. Top Developments Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduces martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure and explosions are heard across the country. U.S. pledges new sanctions meant to punish Russia for an act of aggression. In a televised address Mr. Putin justifies his action, asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. He accuses the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba describes the action as a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and a “war of aggression,” adding, “Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Mr. Putin. The time to act is now.” The Russian military says it has struck Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and hasn’t targeted populated areas. The Russian Defense Ministry statement said the military is using precision weapons to target Ukrainian air bases, air defense assets and other military infrastructure. It claimed that “there is no threat to civilian population.” Asian stock markets plunged, and oil prices surged after the military action got underway. Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by Ukraine because of the imminent threat of a Russian invasion, members still unaware of Putin’s announcement appealed to him to stop an attack. India calls for an immediate de-escalation. India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, T.S. Trimurti says” ... the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account.” U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Mr. Biden called “a premeditated war” against Ukraine. Australia hit Russia with a “second phase” of sanctions on Thursday over its assault on Ukraine, the first salvo in an expected battery of new international measures to punish Moscow. Air India plane en route to Kiev, Ukraine, to bring back Indians turns back mid-way and returns to Delhi after Ukraine closed its airspace for commercial flights, says airline spokesperson. The embassy has asked Indian students stuck in Ukraine to leave the country immediately and not wait for official confirmation from their universities. At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said as Russia has launched massive air and ground assault on the neighbouring country. The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in. U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, charging that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war” and that his country will bear the consequences of his action. The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors, Mr Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday. “It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,” he said. “This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today,” Podolyak said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hours after the latter announced military operation in Ukraine. “... Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.



