Russia-Ukraine crisis | Mass drone attack on Kyiv; mayor says two injured

November 25, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Kyiv

Russia launched its biggest Shahed kamikaze drone attack yet on Ukraine overnight, primarily targeting Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday morning.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fragments from downed drones had struck dwellings and other buildings, injuring two people.

Mr. Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said fragments had hit apartment buildings in at least three districts of the Ukrainian capital. Fragments from an intercepted drone had started a fire in a children's nursery, he said.

