ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine crisis | Mass drone attack on Kyiv; mayor says two injured

November 25, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Kyiv

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fragments from downed drones had struck dwellings and other buildings, injuring two people

Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers pass by a volunteer bus burning after a Russian drone hit it near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia launched its biggest Shahed kamikaze drone attack yet on Ukraine overnight, primarily targeting Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday morning.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fragments from downed drones had struck dwellings and other buildings, injuring two people.

Mr. Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said fragments had hit apartment buildings in at least three districts of the Ukrainian capital. Fragments from an intercepted drone had started a fire in a children's nursery, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US