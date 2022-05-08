Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 08, 2022 08:40 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead on Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian troops refused to surrender at a besieged steel plant that Moscow's invading forces sped to seize before Russia's Victory Day holiday.

United Nation’s Human Rights Office informed on Friday that 3,309 people, including 234 children have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. Additionally, 3,493 people are reported to be injured including 350 children.

Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel mill where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategically important port city.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol, as more civilians were evacuated from the bombed-out plant.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the nation’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.

Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

BRUSSELS

Ukraine war puts EU 'at crossroads' on anniversary

As the EU poises to mark its anniversary on Monday, it is morphing into a more muscular global actor, a transformation accelerated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"(The) war in Ukraine is fundamentally challenging our European peace architecture," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen declared on Friday.

What began seven decades ago as a trade bloc binding formerly warring nations together, is today a political heavyweight funnelling weapons to Kyiv and imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

But analysts say it still has a long way to go to become the strategically autonomous goliath championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who currently holds the EU presidency. - AFP

UKRAINE

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian troops refused to surrender at a besieged steel plant that Moscow’s invading forces sped to seize before Russia’s Victory Day holiday.

The governor of Luhansk province, one of two areas that make up the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, said the school in the village of Bilohorivka caught fire after Saturday’s bombing. Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people, he said.

“Most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Governor Serhiy Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russian shelling also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, he said.

UKRAINE

Ukraine's Mariupol defenders face final showdown with Russian invaders

Ukraine's last soldiers in the port city of Mariupol face a brutal final showdown Sunday with besieging Russian forces, who are hoping to deliver a critical win ahead of the country's victory day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is also set to hold talks with G7 leaders via video conference to discuss the situation in his country, which fears a renewed intensity to Moscow's offensive after the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks. - AFP

UKRAINE

Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

Russian forces kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles and bombarding the steelworks up the coast in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained trapped underground after the last civilians were brought out to safety.

Moscow was aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. But it was facing stiff resistance elsewhere. - AP

KYIV

As supplies dwindle, Azovstal's fighters struggle to hold on

With supplies running low, amputations conducted in a ramshackle clinic, and corpses piling up, the fighters trapped at the besieged steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol are battling to hold on as Russian forces tighten their grip on the city's last redoubt.

A smattering of Ukrainian units making their last stand are sheltering in the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers and tunnels snaking beneath the sprawling steelworks along with an untold number of wounded and dead combatants. - AFP

KYIV

Ukraine says sank Russian landing craft at Snake Island

Kyiv said Saturday it has destroyed another Russian warship near the Black Sea’s Snake Island, where Ukrainian forces were awarded for heroism after rebuffing Russian demands to surrender.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement an armed drone had destroyed a Serna-class landing craft and an missile defence system at the small island under Russian control. - AFP

BUCHAREST

Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania

Jill Biden on Saturday heard heartbreaking stories from Ukrainian women and children who fled Russia’s war and found safe haven across the border in Romania, and the American first lady praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the range of humanitarian aid they are providing to refugees.

At a Romanian public school hosting refugee students, Ms Biden saw firsthand the relief efforts to assist some of the 900,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Most of those Ukrainians have moved on to other countries, but many — mainly women and children — have remained as the fighting rages. - AP

NEW DELHI

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

The path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option for addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and no solution can be reached by shedding blood, India has said, as it reiterated its deep concern at the worsening situation in the East European country.

Russia on Friday hosted a Security Council Arria-formula meeting on ‘Systematic and mass grave violations of the international humanitarian law as well as other war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military personnel and militia and discovered in the course of the ongoing special military operation of the Russian armed forces.’ Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said that India continues to remain “deeply concerned” at the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated the call for the immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

“We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict that the path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option,” he said.

UNITED NATIONS

Meenakshi Lekhi discusses Ukraine conflict, impact on food, energy with UN General Assembly President

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi discussed the Ukraine conflict and its impact on food and energy as well as the situation in Afghanistan with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid in New York.