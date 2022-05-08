Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Ukraine says sank Russian landing craft at Snake Island

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Kyiv said Saturday it has destroyed another Russian warship near the Black Sea’s Snake Island, where Ukrainian forces were awarded for heroism after rebuffing Russian demands to surrender.

United Nation’s Human Rights Office informed on Friday that 3,309 people, including 234 children have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. Additionally, 3,493 people are reported to be injured including 350 children.

Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel mill where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategically important port city.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol, as more civilians were evacuated from the bombed-out plant.

Here are the latest updates:

KYIV

Ukraine says sank Russian landing craft at Snake Island

Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement an armed drone had destroyed a Serna-class landing craft and an missile defence system at the small island under Russian control. - AFP

BUCHAREST

Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania

Jill Biden on Saturday heard heartbreaking stories from Ukrainian women and children who fled Russia’s war and found safe haven across the border in Romania, and the American first lady praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the range of humanitarian aid they are providing to refugees.

At a Romanian public school hosting refugee students, Ms Biden saw firsthand the relief efforts to assist some of the 900,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Most of those Ukrainians have moved on to other countries, but many — mainly women and children — have remained as the fighting rages. - AP

NEW DELHI

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

The path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option for addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and no solution can be reached by shedding blood, India has said, as it reiterated its deep concern at the worsening situation in the East European country.

Russia on Friday hosted a Security Council Arria-formula meeting on ‘Systematic and mass grave violations of the international humanitarian law as well as other war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military personnel and militia and discovered in the course of the ongoing special military operation of the Russian armed forces.’ Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said that India continues to remain “deeply concerned” at the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated the call for the immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

“We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict that the path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option,” he said.

UNITED NATIONS

Meenakshi Lekhi discusses Ukraine conflict, impact on food, energy with UN General Assembly President

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi discussed the Ukraine conflict and its impact on food and energy as well as the situation in Afghanistan with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid in New York.