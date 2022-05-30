Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelensky visits front

This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press-service on May 29, 2022, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talking with servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region. | Photo Credit: AFP

May 30, 2022 08:33 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat on May 29 in an eastern Ukrainian city as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region. Ukraine’s leader also made a rare frontline visit to Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, to assess the strength of the national defense.

In the east, Russian forces stormed Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to encircle the strategic city, Ukrainian officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation there as “indescribably difficult,” with a relentless Russian artillery barrage destroying critical infrastructure and damaging 90% of the buildings.

Meanwhile, Germany’s government and conservative opposition have agreed on a deal that will release 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to modernise the army in the face of the Russian threat.

Germany

Germany agrees $107 billion fund to modernise military in face of Russia threat

An agreement was reached late Sunday to create a special fund for military procurement that will also allow Berlin to achieve NATO's target of spending two percent of GDP on defence.

The deal, which involves amending budgetary rules in the national constitution, was struck after weeks of difficult negotiations between the parties in the governing coalition and the conservatives of former chancellor Angela Merkel, representatives of these groups told AFP.

Three days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros to rearm the German military and modernise its outdated equipment over the next few years. - AFP

Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelensky visits front

“Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a principal task for the occupation force,” Mr. Zelensky said, adding that the Russians don’t care about casualties. - AP

Ukraine

Russian forces ‘storm’ Sievierodonetsk amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city on May 29 as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds in the region while facing fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Ukrainian regional officials reported that Russian forces were “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where the fighting has knocked out power and cellphone services and terrorised civilians who haven’t fled.

Russia

Indians in Russia send relief supplies for Russian soldiers

Members of the Indian community in Russia are mobilising relief supplies to support Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Earlier this in May, Abhay Singh, an Indian-origin Deputy of the Kursk City Assembly, handed over the first consignment of medicines to the local commander of the Russian forces in Kursk, near Ukraine-Russia border. So far, the Indian community has sent two consignments of medicines under the initiative of Disha: Russian-Indian Friendship Society.

Ukraine

Ukraine says everything being done to defend Donbas from Russian onslaught

Ukraine has said it is doing “everything” to defend Donbas, where an intensifying Russian offensive is prompting Kyiv’s forces to consider a strategic retreat from some key areas to avoid being surrounded.

Russia is waging an all-out war for the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions that make up Donbas – Ukraine’s industrial heartland where President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of carrying out a “genocide”.