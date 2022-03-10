Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Another round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow diplomats fails

A man rides a bicycle in front of an apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

March 10, 2022 07:18 IST

Here are the latest developments from the Ukraine-Russia ongoing conflict

Moscow’s aims do not include overthrowing the Kyiv government and it hopes to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine, said Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, who met his Russian counterpart in Turkey on Thursday said their talks on setting up humanitarian corridors and a ceasefire, have not yielded a breakthrough.

The International Monetary Fund board on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing for war-torn Ukraine to help the country deal with the "massive humanitarian and economic crisis" caused by the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children's hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

Ukraine’s government has banned the export of wheat, oats and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during Russia’s intensifying war.

Meanwhile, India is expected to end the evacuation exercise — Operation Ganga — on Thursday, an official has said urging the few remaining Indians to opt for the last flights out of Ukraine.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Moscow

Russia bans certain commodity exports

The Russian Economy Ministry has said that the country is banning certain forestry and wood product exports to countries that have imposed sanctions against it over the Ukraine Situation. The ban will stay in effect till the end of this year- Reuters

Russia could also ban grain and Sugar exports to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), having former Soviet Union countries as members, Interfax news agency said Thursday. The ban is expected to be in place from March 15 to August 31 and could extend beyond EEU countries. - Reuters

Russia itself is currently struggling under a host of economic sanctions imposed by the United States and European allies, while the list of international companies pulling out of Russia keeps lengthening.

KIEV

Two million people have left the Ukrainian capital, says city’s Mayor

Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of the Ukrainian Capital of Kyiv, says about 2 million people have left the city, which amounts to half the population of the metro area.

Mr. Klitschko adds that Kyiv has now turned into a “fortress”. Besides the attack on a maternity hospital on Wednesday, Russian forces had also bombed two hospitals in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv. The mayor says the Russian military has intensified its siege of Ukrainian cities.

The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began on February 24.- AP

WARSAW

US Vice President Kamala Harris supports calls for a ‘war crimes’ probe into Russia

Speaking at an event in Poland, demonstrating US support for NATO’s Eastern flank allies, the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris expressed her support on Thursday for an investigation into Russia’s attacks on Civilians in Ukraine. Outraged over the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol a day earlier, she said that an investigation should “definitely” be carried out.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who stood alongside her, said “it is obvious to us that in Ukraine Russians are committing war crimes.”- AP

TURKEY

Another round of Russia-Ukraine talks yields inconclusive outcome

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says talks between top diplomats from Kyiv and Moscow did not result in a breakthrough vis-a-vis ending the crisis in Ukraine.- AP

Mr. Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met in Turkey on Thursday to talk about setting up humanitarian corridors and a cease-fire. He said after the talks that there are “other decision-makers” in Russia who have to be consulted. He mentioned, however, that he did agree with Mr. Lavrov to continue to find solutions to humanitarian issues caused by the war.

Mr. Kuleba said Moscow is not ready to agree on a cease-fire yet, adding that it seeks “Ukraine’s surrender”, which was “not going to happen”. “

Air Strike

Bombing at maternity hospital kills three – Mariupol City Council

An airstrike on a hospital in the port of Mariupol killed three people, including a child, the city council said Thursday, and Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities, even as the top diplomats from both sides met for the first time since the war began.

The attack a day earlier in the besieged southern city wounded 17 people, including women waiting to give birth, doctors and children buried in the rubble. Bombs also fell on two hospitals in another city west of the capital, Kyiv.

The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago. - Associated Press

Casualties

More than 12,000 Russian troops killed in ongoing invasion - Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Thursday, as of March 10, more than 12,000 Russian personnel have been killed in the ongoing invasion. The preliminary numbers added that 1,105 armoured vehicles and 49 aircrafts of the Russian army have been destroyed.

Gas supplies

Repair crews unable to repair the Kramatorsk-Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline

Head of the Ukrainian National Gas Company of Ukraine Naftogaz informed on Wednesday that repair crews were unable to repair the Kramatorsk-Donetsk-Mariupol main gas pipeline and restore gas supplies. It added, the latest development implied that almost a million Ukrainians were deprived of the same owing to constant shelling by Russian troops.

Russia

Twitter launches Tor service bypassing Russia’s block

Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country.

Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. Both companies have said they are working on restoring access to people inside Russia even as they restrict the country’s state media from their services. -AP

Russia

Sony suspends PlayStation operations in Russia

Sony said Thursday it had halted PlayStation shipments to Russia and suspended operations of the gaming giant’s online store there, the latest global brand to shun the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” said a statement posted on PlayStation’s Twitter account. -AFP

Ukraine

35,000 civilians evacuated from Ukrainian cities on Wednesday: Zelensky

At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated from besieged Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In a video address late Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader said three humanitarian corridors had allowed residents to leave the cities of Sumy, Enerhodar and areas around Kyiv. -AP

USA

White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine

The Biden administration publicly warned Wednesday that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova this week, without evidence, accused Ukraine of running chemical and biological weapons labs in its territory, supported by the U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for itself using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine. -AP

Poland

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

The Polish government on Tuesday came out with a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots trying to fend off Russian forces. In turn, the U.S. would supply Poland with U.S.-made jets with “corresponding capabilities.” -AP