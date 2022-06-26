Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia's Kyiv strike aims to 'intimidate Ukrainians' before NATO summit: Mayor

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on June 26, 2022

A firefighter works to put out a fire in a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The mayor of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk said Ukrainian troops had "almost left" the strategic frontline city after holding out for weeks against advancing Russian forces.

Russian forces are trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor said Saturday, after their relentless assault on a nearby city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawal after weeks of intense fighting.

Russia also launched missile attacks on areas far from the heart of the eastern battles.

Ukraine said it came under "massive bombardment" Saturday from neighbouring Belarus, a Russian ally not officially involved in the conflict, the day after announcing a retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk.

Here are the latest updates:

KYIV

Russia's Kyiv strike aims to 'intimidate Ukrainians' before NATO summit: Mayor

A Russian missile strike that hit Kyiv on Sunday was intended to "intimidate Ukrainians" in the days leading up to a NATO summit, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The first Russian strike in the capital in nearly three weeks was aimed to "intimidate Ukrainians... at the approach of the NATO summit" to be held in Madrid from June 28-30, said Klitschko, who visited the scene of the explosion. - AFP

KYIV

Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.

Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said two people were hospitalized with injuries.

Ukraine Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that “according to prelim data 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv region and Kyiv.” Before Sunday's early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5. - PTI

KYIV

Russia pushes to block second city in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor said on Saturday after their relentless assault on a nearby city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawal after weeks of intense fighting.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Facebook that Russian forces are attempting to blockade the city of Lysychansk from the south. That city lies next to Severodonetsk, which has endured relentless assault and house-to-house fighting for weeks. - AP

MUNICH

About 3,500 protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany’s Munich

About 3,500 protesters gathered in Munich on June 25 as the Group of Seven leading economic powers prepared to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G-7′s rotating presidency this year.

Police said earlier they were expecting some 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, but initially fewer people showed up for the main protest which started at noon, the German news agency DPA reported.

Fifteen groups critical of globalisation, from Attac to the environmental organisation World Wildlife Fund (WWF), will participate in the demonstrations. Their various demands include a phase-out of fossil fuels, the preservation of animal and plant diversity, social justice on the planet and a stepped-up fight against hunger. - AP