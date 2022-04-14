Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia to seek alternative to European energy market: Putin

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Soldiers carry a wounded man on a stretcher as they display a white flag in a location given as Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video that Russian TV released April 13, 2022, | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain said on Wednesday it had imposed new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

Kyiv said Tuesday that ongoing talks with Russia to end the war were “extremely difficult” after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of slowing down discussions by changing demands.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Tuesday that he had offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but Kyiv had told him his trip was “not wanted”.

UNITED NATIONS

UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations

Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a UN task force warned.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the war is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery. - PTI

WASHINGTON

Joe Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine

In anticipation of a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, President Joe Biden has approved an $800 million package of military assistance, including additional helicopters and the first provision of American artillery.

The Ukrainians also will receive armoured personnel carriers, armoured Humvees, naval drone vessels used in coastal defence, and gear and equipment used to protect soldiers in chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological attacks.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” Mr. Biden said in a statement on April 13.

MOSCOW

Russia to seek alternative to European energy market: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Moscow will be looking into alternative markets for its energy exports after Western capitals sanctioned Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia has faced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions, including embargoes on its energy exports.

“We have all the resources and opportunities to quickly find alternative solutions,” Mr. Putin said during a televised government meeting on the development of the Russian Arctic. - AFP