Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange amidst tensions

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Members of the Ukrainian military guard a forward position on April 27, 2022 in a frontline village in Hulyaipole District, Zaporizhia Region, Ukraine. Russia has stepped up its attacks in southeast Ukraine as it tries to advance further into Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. | Photo Credit: Chris McGrath

“I want to emphasise again that all the tasks of the special military operation we are conducting in the Donbas and Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022, will be unconditionally fulfilled,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an address to both the houses of the country’s Parliament on Wednesday.

Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russian company Gazprom cut off their supply. According to the company, the decision was taken following their failure to pay for the gas in rubles, as mandated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine accused Moscow on Tuesday of trying to drag Moldova’s breakaway region of Transdniestria into its war on Kyiv after authorities in the Moscow-backed region said they had been targeted by a series of attacks.

Russian forces have pushed deep into east Ukraine and captured several villages, as part of Moscow’s offensive to take control of Donbas, Kyiv’s Defence Ministry said.

WASHINGTON

India built ties with Russia out of necessity: Blinken

Asserting that now there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said New Delhi built its partnership with Moscow out of necessity as the US was not in a position to do that earlier.

“In the case of India, there is a relationship that goes back decades. And Russia, for India, was out of necessity a partner of choice when we were not in a position to be a partner,” he told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“Now, we are investing in that effort. I think there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India,” Mr. Blinken said.

KYIV

Explosions in Ukrainian city of Kherson

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday and at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air, Ukrainian and Russian news organizations reported.

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said missiles and rockets were fired at the city from the direction of the Ukrainian forces to the northwest.

Kherson has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war.

WASHINGTON

Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange

Russia and the United States have carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange in a time of high tensions, trading on Wednesday a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America.

The deal involving Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace but it was all the more surprising because it was done as Russia's war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. - AP

NEW DELHI

Putin’s friends should help him get out of difficulty he has created: Portuguese Foreign Minister

President Vladimir Putin’s friends should make him realise that the Russian people should not be made to suffer because of his “tremendous miscalculation”, according to Foreign Minister of Portugal João Gomes Cravinho.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue, the senior Minister said regime change was not an objective of the western response and that the door for diplomacy remained open.

“The real challenge of the moment is to help Putin to get out of the difficulty that he has created. Friends should explain to him that when you find yourself in a trench, it is not a good thing to keep on digging,” he stated.

TAIPEI

Taiwan says to keep Ukraine lessons in mind during annual wargame

Taiwan’s military on April 27 said it was learning lessons from Russia’s war against Ukraine as it unveiled plans for its annual military exercise that simulates defending the island from Chinese attacks.

The island’s 23 million people live under constant threat of an invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened fears that Beijing might similarly one day follow through on threats to annex its smaller neighbour. As the military announced a July date for its “Han Kuang” (Han Glory) wargames, commanders made clear the conflict in Ukraine would factor into the exercises.