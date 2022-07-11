Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | 15 killed, dozens feared trapped after Russian strike on Ukraine apartment building

Rescuers clear the scene after a building was partially destroyed following shelling in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk, on July 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

July 11, 2022 09:50 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on July 11

Rescuers picked through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine searching for two dozen people, including a child, feared trapped after a Russian rocket strike on the five-storey building killed 15 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the attack in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region was “another terrorist attack” and Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Rescuers used a crane to lift a concrete slab and their hands to dig through the debris on Sunday, while dazed residents who survived the Saturday evening attack retrieved personal belongings and told stories of their miraculous escape.

The biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two has killed thousands, left cities and towns in ruins and seen more than 5.5 million Ukrainians flee their country.

Ukrainian students seeking new lives in Taiwan see parallels in Russia, China

When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled.

She is among the eight young Ukrainians who recently arrived in central Taichung city to study on full scholarships, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a sense of kinship born of living under the constant threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbour.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, he gave form to the darkest fears of many Taiwanese -- that China will act on its pledge to annex the island, which it sees as a part of its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

A top Chinese official recently warned that Beijing would “not hesitate to start a war” if the island declares independence.

Roman Koval, 28, a former flight attendant from Ukraine’s eastern Lugansk region, said he decided to relocate to Taiwan partly because of what he called the “similar threats” it shared with his home country.

He called on Taiwan to learn from Ukraine’s experience and to “be always ready and be always prepared”.

“All the time Ukrainians were thinking... the U.S. will come to save us, Europe will come to save us. But it turned out that no one is going to come to save us,” he said.

“We are the ones who are going to protect ourselves and we are the ones who are fighting.” - AFP

Death toll rises to 15 in rocket attack on apartment block in Ukraine’s Donbas

Rescuers on Sunday recovered 15 bodies after a Russian missile strike hit a residential building in Chasiv Yar town, eastern Ukraine, officials said.

“During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble,” alive, the local branch of the Ukrainian emergency service said on Facebook, adding that rescuers were in contact with three people alive under the rubble.