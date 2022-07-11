Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | 15 killed, dozens feared trapped after Russian strike on Ukraine apartment building

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on July 11

Rescuers clear the scene after a building was partially destroyed following shelling in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk, on July 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rescuers picked through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine searching for two dozen people, including a child, feared trapped after a Russian rocket strike on the five-storey building killed 15 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the attack in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region was “another terrorist attack” and Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Rescuers used a crane to lift a concrete slab and their hands to dig through the debris on Sunday, while dazed residents who survived the Saturday evening attack retrieved personal belongings and told stories of their miraculous escape.

The biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two has killed thousands, left cities and towns in ruins and seen more than 5.5 million Ukrainians flee their country.

Ukraine

Death toll rises to 15 in rocket attack on apartment block in Ukraine’s Donbas

Rescuers on Sunday recovered 15 bodies after a Russian missile strike hit a residential building in Chasiv Yar town, eastern Ukraine, officials said.

“During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble,” alive, the local branch of the Ukrainian emergency service said on Facebook, adding that rescuers were in contact with three people alive under the rubble.