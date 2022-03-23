Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Over 100,000 people trapped in Mariupol, says Zelenskyy

Downed drone: An Ukranian serviceman carrying a Russian drone that was shot down after a strike, in northwestern Kyiv, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

March 23, 2022 10:16 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

For the first time, there are signs that Ukrainian forces are going on the offensive, retaking a town near Kyiv and attacking Russian forces in the south of the country, according to an United States official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said almost 100,000 people are still trapped in the ruins of Mariupol, though over 7,000 escaped in the last 24 hours.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Germany

German Chancellor Scholtz nixes no-fly zone over Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that his country will not support a no-fly zone over Ukraine or send troops to intervene in the war launched by Russia.

Mr. Scholz told German lawmakers on Wednesday that “NATO will not become a party to the war. We are in agreement on this with our European allies and the United States.”

Still, the German leader said Ukraine could rely on Germany’s help, citing the financial and military aid already provided, the harsh sanctions on Russia and the reception of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Mr. Scholz said Germany would not support a boycott of Russian oil, coal and gas, but is seeking to wean itself off those imports by seeking out other suppliers and ramping up the use of renewable energy. - AP

Ukraine

Officials say Russians shell two Kyiv districts

The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, damaging buildings in two districts.

Kyiv authorities said on Telegram that a shopping mall, some private sector buildings and high-rises came under fire in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi. Four people sustained injuries. - AP

France

France sends rescue cars, supplies to Ukraine

French authorities say a convoy of rescue vehicles and emergency equipment is to leave Paris on March 23 to be provided to Ukraine’s emergency service. A statement from the French Foreign and Interior Ministries says 100 firefighters and rescue staff will dispatch the vehicles and equipment to Romania, at the border with Ukraine.

They include 11 fire engines, 16 rescue vehicles and 23 trucks transporting 49 tonnes of health and emergency equipment. It comes in addition to a convoy of 21 new ambulances, which left on Tuesday.

The statement says the operation is meant to support rescuers from Ukraine’s Emergency Situations Service “mobilised day and night to provide relief to victims.” - AP

Geneva-Russia (Moscow)

Red Cross chief to hold Moscow talks about aid

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross has arrived in Moscow for talks at the Russian Foreign- and Defence Ministries on humanitarian issues caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Peter Maurer, the ICRC president, was expected on March 23 to take up issues such as prisoners of war, the conduct of hostilities and the delivery of aid. “The devastation caused by the conflict in recent weeks, as well as eight years of conflict in Donbas, has been vast,” Mr. Maurer said in a statement, referring to the region of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.

“There are practical steps guided by international humanitarian law that the parties must take to limit the suffering,” Mr. Maurer said. Mr. Maurer travelled to Ukraine last week. While in Moscow, he was also expected to meet with the head of the Russian Red Cross, which has been helping people who have fled eastern Ukraine into Russia. - AP

Ukraine

Ukraine leader urges heavier sanctions by Asia

Ukraine’s President is urging Japan and other Asian countries to step up sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. In an address by video link to Japan’s Parliament on March 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Japan to place a national embargo on trade with Russia. He also asked Japanese companies to pull out of the Russian market.

“I call on Asian states and your partners to unite their efforts so that Russia seeks peace and stops the tsunami of its brutal invasion of our state,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in the address. He told the Japanese lawmakers that over the past 28 days, “thousands of people, including 121 children” were killed in Ukraine and about nine million were forced to leave their homes.

“Our people cannot even adequately bury their murdered relatives, friends and neighbours. They have to be buried right in the yards of destroyed buildings, next to the roads,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. - AP

United Nations

UN taking up three resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian crisis

The United Nations will face three resolutions on Wednesday on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor.

The General Assembly is scheduled to start considering two rival resolutions Wednesday morning — one supported by Ukraine and Western nations that makes clear Russia is responsible for the escalating humanitarian crisis and the other sponsored by South Africa that doesn't mention Russia.

The Security Council will vote on the third resolution, which is sponsored by Russia and widely criticized for not referring to its invasion of Ukraine. Russia had canceled a council vote on the measure last Friday as diplomats predicted it would be overwhelmingly defeated, with many abstentions and very few “yes” votes when at least nine are needed for approval along with no vetoes. - AP

USA

Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe

The future of Europe hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week as the leaders try to prevent Russia’s war on Ukraine from spiraling into an even greater catastrophe.

Mr. Biden embarks on a four-day trip on Wednesday that will test his ability to navigate the continent’s worst crisis since World War II. - AP

Indonesia

Russia's ambassador in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia later this year, Russia's ambassador in Jakarta said on Wednesday, following calls by some members for the country to be barred from the group.

"Not only G20, many organisations are trying to expel Russia....the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional," ambassador Lyudmila Vorobyova told a news conference on Wednesday. The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated that 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol, scene of some of the war's worst devastation, as Russia presses a nearly month-old offensive by bombarding cities and towns. Those made it out described a shattered city. - AP

Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend regular flights from Hanoi to Moscow starting from March 25 until further notice, the state run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Wednesday.

The suspension was to review procedures, requirements and regulations related to flight operations in Russia, VNA reported. The two countries have close ties dating back to the Soviet era and Vietnam has not so far condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - Reuters