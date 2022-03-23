Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Over 100,000 people trapped in Mariupol, says Zelenskyy
Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict
For the first time, there are signs that Ukrainian forces are going on the offensive, retaking a town near Kyiv and attacking Russian forces in the south of the country, according to an United States official.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said almost 100,000 people are still trapped in the ruins of Mariupol, though over 7,000 escaped in the last 24 hours.
The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.
Here are the latest updates:
