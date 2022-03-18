Russia-Ukraine crisis updates | U.S. President Biden to speak with China’s Xi

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting | Photo Credit: AP

March 18, 2022 08:17 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies are calling on Russia to comply with the International Court of Justice’s order to stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw its military forces.

At least 21 people were killed and 25 were injured on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.

President Joe Biden will speak Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing economic competition between the two countries and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Kremlin, on Thursday, rejected the U.N.’s top court’s ruling that ordered Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Kyiv. The U.N.’s International Court of Justice had ruled on Wednesday that Moscow should “immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24 on the territory of Ukraine.

Russia’s attacks continued as world leaders intensified their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The International Court of Justice ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was “profoundly concerned” by Moscow’s use of force.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, announcing that he is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Japan

Japan slaps new sanctions on Russian defence officials, arms exporter

Japan said on Friday it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

The sanctions, which include asset freezing, are the latest in a series of measures by Japan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has now slapped sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other organisations in Russia, according to the finance ministry. -Reuters

Ukraine

Zelenskyy mum on specifics of new U.S. aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was thankful to U.S. President Joe Biden for the additional military aid but said he would not say specifically what the new package included because he didn’t want to tip off Russia.

“This is our defence,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. “When the enemy doesn’t know what to expect from us. As they didn’t know what awaited them after Feb. 24,” the day Russia invaded. “They didn’t know what we had for defence or how we prepared to meet the blow.” -AP

USA

Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge India to speak out against Putin

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, had a call with India’s top envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu where they discussed the matter.

Appreciated the opportunity to join Wilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador Sandhu, urging India to speak out against Putin’s targeting of civilians in Ukraine, Mr. Khanna said. -PTI

Slovakia

Slovakia sets terms for sending S-300s to Ukraine

Slovakia said Thursday it was willing to provide its Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine but only on the condition that it receive a substitute to avoid a NATO security gap.

“We’ve been in discussion with the United States, with Ukraine and also with other allies on the possibility to deploy or to send altogether our S-300 systems to the Ukrainians,” Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad told reporters.

“We’re willing to do so immediately when we have a proper replacement,” he added alongside U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Bratislava. -AFP

Ukraine

PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians

PayPal said on Thursday that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those now refugees across Europe.

Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad.

It’s the latest measure by banks and other financial services companies looking for ways to help Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion. PayPal cut off Russia from its services last week. -AP

Italy

Italy set to curb use of Russian anti-virus software in public sector

Italy’s government is poised to curb the use of Russian anti-virus software in the public sector in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fearing Moscow could hijack the programs to hack key websites, officials said.

Franco Gabrielli, the state undersecretary for security, told the Senate on Tuesday that the government was working on rules to allow state bodies to pull the plug on software developed by the Russia-based Kaspersky Lab. -Reuters