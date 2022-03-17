Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by airstrike

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 17, 2022 09:15 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to Ukranian authorities, Russian forces on March 16, 2022 carried out an airstrike on a theatre in Mariupol, in which more than a thousand people were taking shelter.

Russia’s attacks continued as world leaders intensified their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The International Court of Justice ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was “profoundly concerned” by Moscow’s use of force.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, announcing that he is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine.

Advertising

Advertising

The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Russia

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue via video link

Talks between Russian and Ukraine continue via video link, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, the parties are discussing military, political and humanitarian issues.- Reuters

Ukraine

Zelensky urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new “Wall” Russia was erecting in Europe.

“It’s not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs.

“Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall,” he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s Cold War appeal in Berlin.- AFP

Ukraine

Putin should be recognised as war criminal, Ukrainian defence minister tells EU

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told European lawmakers on Wednesday that the EU should recognise Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal after Russia invaded Ukraine.- Reuters

Ukraine

Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike

Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering in a theater smashed by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol as officials said Russian artillery Thursday destroyed more civilian buildings in another frontline city.

A photo released by Mariupol’s city council showed an entire section of the large, 3-story theater had collapsed after the strike Wednesday evening. Several hundred people had taken refuge in the building, seeking safety amid Russia’s 3-week, strangulating siege of the strategic Azov Sea port city.- AP

China

China says to safeguard its firms’ trade interests, rights if sanctions on Russia impact them

China will take needed steps to safeguard the normal trade interests and legitimate rights of its companies if they were to be affected by the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China opposes any form of unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, Gao Feng, spokesman at the Chinese ministry, said at a regular press conference.

Chernihiv, Ukraine

Losses mount in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, regional governor says

Losses are mounting in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, with 53 people killed by Russian forces on Wednesday alone, the regional governor said on Thursday.

“We are suffering heavy losses - 53 citizens were killed yesterday,” Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.-- Reuters

Ukraine

Russia says it hit military depot in western Ukraine - Russian news agencies

Russia’s armed forces hit a military depot in the Rivne region in western Ukraine on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry.

High-precision missiles hit a depot in Sarny, Rivne region, destroying storage facilities for missiles and ammunition, the ministry said.- Reuters

Ukraine

Ukraine hopes nine humanitarian corridors will operate on Thursday

Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians through nine “humanitarian corridors” on Thursday from cities including the encircled port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.- Reuters

Kyiv, Ukraine

One killed in new Kyiv strike: rescuers

One person was killed and three injured when debris from a downed rocket hit a Kyiv apartment block Thursday, as Russian forces press in on the capital, emergency services said.

Russian troops trying to encircle Kyiv have launched early morning strikes on the city for several successive days, putting traumatised residents further on edge.

Rescuers evacuated 30 people from the 16-storey building in eastern Darnitsky district after it was struck at 5:02 am (0302 GMT), the State Emergency Services of Ukraine said.- AFP

United Kingdom

UK military intelligence says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, with Russian forces suffering heavy losses and making minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

“Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated,” The Ministry of Defence said. “The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands.”- Reuters

Ukraine

Ukraine mayor, 9 Russian conscripts released

Russian forces freed the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in exchange for nine of their captured conscripts, an official from Ukraine’s presidential office said Wednesday.

Kyiv accused the Russians of kidnapping Mayor Ivan Fedorov about a week ago. Surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.

Residents of Melitopol, a city in southeast currently under Russian control, have been protesting to demand his release.- AP

Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific says not routing flights through Russian airspace

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday it was not routing flights through Russia’s airspace, joining a growing number of Asian airlines avoiding the area after the invasion of Ukraine despite longer flight times.

“We regularly review our flight routings internally and also with information provided by external parties,” Cathay said in a statement to Reuters. “We are currently not flying through Russian airspace.”

Cathay declined to comment on when it stopped flying over Russia. Mainland Chinese carriers are continuing to use Russian airspace, according to FlightRadar24, but Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would reroute flights, citing operational and safety concerns.- Reuters

Ukraine

Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

The airstrike ripped apart the center of the once-elegant building, where hundreds of civilians had been living since their homes had been destroyed in the fighting, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Many people were buried in the rubble, the statement said, though there was no immediate word on how many had been killed or injured. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word “CHILDREN” written in Russian in large, white capital letters on the pavement in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.

“My heart breaks from what Russia is doing to our people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address, calling for more sanctions on Russia after the bombing.

The Russian defense ministry denied bombing the theater or anywhere else in Mariupol on Wednesday.- AP

Ukraine

‘More than a thousand’ were sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre: local official

Ukraine claimed Wednesday that Russia had destroyed a theatre harbouring more than a thousand people in the besieged port city of Mariupol, with the toll as yet unknown.

“Today, the invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place, where more than a thousand people found refuge. We will never forgive this,” the Mariupol local council said in a Telegram post.- AFP

U.S.A.

US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine

he United States on Wednesday welcomed an International Court of Justice order that asked Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine.

Describing it as a significant ruling, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the ICJ “clearly and unequivocally” ordered Russia to immediately suspend its military operations.

“The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February on the territory of Ukraine,” presiding judge Joan Donoghue told the International Court of Justice, pending the final decision in the case.

“We welcome the court order and call on the Russian Federation to comply with the order, immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine, and to establish unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine,” Mr. Price said.- PTI

UNSC

UN Security Council meeting again Thursday to debate Ukraine

The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution that they have sharply criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s war against its smaller neighbor.

“Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all,” tweeted the U.N. mission of the United Kingdom, one of the six countries that requested the meeting.

The mission posted the flags of the six council nations requesting the meeting -- the UK, U.S., France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.

The resolution is expected to be voted on by the council Friday.- AP

U.S.A.

Biden calls Vladimir Putin 'a war criminal'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the U.S. Congress for more help.

“He’s a war criminal,” the President said of Mr Putin as he left an unrelated event. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Mr Putin and Russian actions by a U.S. official since the invasion of Ukraine.

U.S.A.

Biden says US sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defense against Russia, announcing the help after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the U.S. and other Western nations to do more in an emotional speech to Congress.

India

Amid Ukraine crisis, Delhi receives a flurry of NATO allies and Quad partners

Amidst a global call by NATO countries and western allies to join sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold back–to–back summits with Quad partners, including an in–person summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday and a virtual summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday.

Russia

Neutrality for Ukraine is on the table, says Russian Foreign Minister

Russia said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but that there was some hope of reaching a compromise and that neutrality for Ukraine was being seriously discussed.

“The negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told RBC news. “But nevertheless, there is some hope of reaching a compromise.”