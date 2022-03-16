Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol

Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers carry a man injured during a shelling attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 16, 2022 08:44 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia’s foreign ministry announced sanctions on US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday alongside several officials in a reciprocal response to Western measures.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he has convened a summit for next week of the military organisation’s 30 leaders to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine. Earlier on Tuesday, two journalists working for Fox News were killed in Ukraine.

A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood of Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday, igniting a huge fire and frantic rescue effort in a 15-story Kyiv apartment building.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

KYIV

Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol

Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise in talks with Russia despite Moscow’s stepped up bombardment Tuesday of Kyiv and new assaults on the port city of Mariupol, from where an estimated 20,000 civilians managed to flee through a humanitarian corridor.

The fast-moving developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground came as Russia’s invasion neared the three-week mark and the number of Ukrainians who have left the country amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.

After delegations from Ukraine and Russia met again Tuesday via video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia’s demands were becoming “more realistic.” The two sides were expected to speak again Wednesday. - AP

WASHINGTON DC

India Should Not Be Buying Russian Oil: Congressman Ami Bera

The Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ subcommittee for the Asian region and non-proliferation issues, Indian American congressman Ami Bera, criticised India’s reported consideration of Russian oil purchases at a time when most countries in the world have taken a stand against Russia. He also expressed disappointment that India had abstained from condemning Russia at the United Nations.

WASHINGTON DC

Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to U.S. Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress, part of a series of high-profile speeches from a leader working to rally support as the Russian invasion of his country intensifies.

Mr. Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, an event that will be livestreamed for the public. It follows an address he delivered last week to the U.K. Parliament that carried echoes of Winston Churchill’s stirring words during World War II. - AP

WASHINGTON DC

Biden to announce $800 mn in new security aid to Ukraine: U.S. official

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said, with the announcement set to come soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress.

The announcement, expected to come at 9.15 p.m. IST, brings “the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity late Tuesday, said.

Mr. Zelenskyy is set to renew his appeals for more aid in his virtual address to Congress early Wednesday, as some U.S. lawmakers press the White House to take a tougher line over Russia’s invasion.

Mr. Biden had already authorized $200 million in additional military equipment to Ukraine on Saturday. That came on top of $350 million authorized by Washington, also for military equipment, on February 26 – at the time, the largest such package in U.S. history. - AFP

UNITED NATIONS

Russia seeks UN humanitarian resolution not mentioning war

Russia circulated a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution on Tuesday demanding protection for civilians “in vulnerable situations” in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country, but it made no mention of Russia’s responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbour.

The draft resolution endorses U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for dialogue and negotiations and calls for a negotiated cease-fire to rapidly evacuate “all civilians,” and underscores “the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end.” But it never identifies “the parties concerned.”

The draft expresses “grave concern” at the deteriorating humanitarian situation and reports of civilian casualties in and around Ukraine, and strongly condemns “attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects, including indiscriminate shelling.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters the resolution was being put in a final form that can be put to a vote on Tuesday, and a Russian diplomat said a vote could take place as early as Wednesday. - AP.

NEW YORK

Russian state TV employee fined for live anti-war protest

A Russian state television employee who interrupted a live news program by protesting against the war with Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court Tuesday.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia’s state-run Channel One, walked into the studio during Monday’s evening news show with a poster saying “no war” and “Russians against the war.”