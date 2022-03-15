Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Firefighters extinguish fire at an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city on March 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia and Ukraine held a fourth round of negotiation talks via video conference, on March 14, 2022, with the two sides expressing some optimism. Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, produced no lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting.

However, Russia’s attack on Ukranian cities continued. Shortly before dawn on Tuesday, large explosions thundered across Kyiv as Russia pressed its advance on multiple fronts.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Global markets

Investors turn to crypto funds, companies as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Global investors are scooping up stakes in cryptocurrency funds and companies, as they seek exposure to a sector many believe could withstand the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Research firm Fundstrat, in its latest note to clients, said venture capital (VC) buyers invested around $4 billion in the crypto space in the last three weeks of February.

Ukraine

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said late on Monday.

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow - in which Mr. Arestovich is not personally involved - have so far produced very few results other than several humanitarian corridors out of besieged Ukrainian cities.

In a video published by several Ukrainian media, Mr. Arestovich said the exact timing would depend on how much resources the Kremlin was willing to commit to the campaign.

“I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates,” Mr. Arestovich said.- Reuters

Mariupol, Ukraine

Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol

A wounded pregnant woman who was taken on a stretcher from a maternity hospital that was bombed by Russia last week has died, along with her baby, The Associated Press has learned.

She was one of at least three pregnant women tracked down by AP from the maternity hospital that was bombarded Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The other two survived, along with their newborn daughters.

The woman was taken to another hospital, closer to the front line, where doctors tried to save her.

Accused of attacking civilians, Russian officials claimed the maternity hospital had been taken over by Ukrainian extremists to use as a base, and that no patients or medics were left inside. Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. and the Russian Embassy in London falsely described the AP images as fakes.- AP

Ukraine

Ukraine launches website for cryptocurrency donations

The Ukrainian government on Monday launched a website in partnership with crypto-firms FTX and Everstake that will funnel donations to Ukraine’s central bank as it combats a devastating invasion by Russia.

On the “Aid for Ukraine” website, users can currently offer donations in 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, ether, tether and dogecoin.

“Cryptocurrencies play a significant role in Ukraine’s defense,” Oleksandre Borniakov, Ukraine’s deputy minister of Digital Transformation, said in a statement.- AFP

Ukraine

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.

The latest negotiations, held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.- AP

U.S.A.

US warns China on support for Russia in Ukraine war

Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Russia

Anti-war protester in studio interrupts live Russian news broadcast

An anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here."

Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia cite progress in talks; attacks continue

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepping up on Monday, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even after Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.