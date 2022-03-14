Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian servicemen carry an elderly person during an evacuation, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

As foreign citizens continue to be evacuated from Ukraine, Russia has intensified its attack on key Ukranian cities.

On March 13, 2022, more than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility at Yavoriv, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence.

According to Ukranian officials, Russians shot and killed a U.S. journalist, and wounded another on Sunday in Irpin.

With the winding down of ‘Operation Ganga’, the government’s evacuation mission to fly about 20,000 students and other Indian citizens out of four countries neighbouring Ukraine, the Indian government decided to temporarily relocate the Indian embassy in Ukraine to Poland.

Read | No ovation for India’s stand on the war on Ukraine

Here are the latest updates:

Russia

Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures: report

Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, have threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to several foreign entities -- via calls, letters and in-person visits -- including to Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, according to the business daily, citing sources familiar with the matter.

They have threatened to arrest officials who have criticized the government or to seize assets, including intellectual property.- AFP

Ukraine

Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine

Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow’s offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility at Yavoriv, which has long been used to train Ukrainian soldiers, often with instructors from the United States and other countries in the Western alliance. Poland is also a transit route for Western military aid to Ukraine, and the strikes followed Moscow’s threats to target those shipments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “black day,” and again urged NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over the country, a plea that the West has said could escalate the war to a nuclear confrontation.- AP

Taiwan

Taiwan says ASUS will ‘evacuate’ Russia after Ukraine urges exit

Taiwanese personal computer maker ASUS will consider its reputation and put in place a plan to “evacuate” its staff and business in Russia, Taiwan’s economy minister said on Monday, after a Ukraine minister asked it to leave the country.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted a letter on Thursday to ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih calling on the company to end its business in Russia. Moscow has invaded Ukraine in what the Russian government calls a “special operation”.

“@ASUS, Russians have no moral right to use your brilliant technology! It’s for peace, not for war!” Fedorov added in a separate tweet.- Reuters

U.S.A.

Biden, Macron underscore need to hold Russia accountable over Ukraine- White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.- Reuters

Russia

Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports

Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation," and China have tightened cooperation as they have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues.

Ukraine

With foreign students out, Russia pummels Ukraine

Till at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine hosted nearly 80,000 foreign students drawn mostly from the developing countries. India alone contributed nearly 25% (the largest) of the total number of the foreign students in Ukraine, who were located in the major industrial and educational centres of the country.

But the all-out bombing of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, and the expansion of missile attacks into the western city of Lviv, shows that Ukraine had a shield of safety as long as foreign students resided there, and with the exit of these international citizens, the country is now far more vulnerable to an all-out attack on its biggest population centres, including capital Kyiv.

Ukraine

India relocates embassy in Ukraine to Poland

With the Russian forces stepping up their attacks on Ukrainian cities and closing in on capital Kyiv, the government has decided to relocate its embassy, moving all officials across the border to Poland. The decision to move out of Ukraine came after the Russian attacks on the western Ukrainian town of Lviv near the Polish border, where the Indian embassy had set up a camp office for the past few weeks to facilitate the movement of Indian students fleeing the country.