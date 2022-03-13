Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fired at refugee convoy

People cross the Irpin river near a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from Irpin town outside of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

March 13, 2022 09:24 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 18th day, Russia intesnfied its offensive on the capital city of Kyiv, and the port city of Mariupol, where a Mosque was shelled.

Ukrainians also informed that seven people, including a child, were killed after Russians fired at an evacuation convoy.

Meanwhile, the United States increased its defence of NATO regions and moved 12,000 troops along the borders with Russia, in regions of Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

United Nations

UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war

The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia’s war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said.

On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP Saturday.

Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.- AFP

United Kingdom

Brits to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.

The new scheme called “Homes for Ukraine” will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday.

Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.- Reuters

Ukraine

Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fired at evacuation convoy

Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child.

The service - part of the defence ministry - initially said the convoy left the village in a “green corridor” which had previously been agreed with Russia.

But in a statement released late on Saturday, the service said this was not in fact the case and the convoy had left the village independently.

“This is very dangerous, because the occupying forces are ruthlessly destroying the civilian population,” it said. “We urge all citizens who are in danger to follow the official information on evacuation routes and use only safe routes.”- Reuters

Premier League

Premier League disqualifies Roman Abramovich from running Chelsea

In an unprecedented ruling against a club owner, the Premier League ordered Roman Abramovich on Saturday to stop running Chelsea and sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government over Russia's war on Ukraine and his close links to President Vladimir Putin.

Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine says Moscow shelled Mariupol mosque

The Ukrainian government said on Saturday a Mariupol mosque in which about 80 civilians, including Turks, had taken refuge, was shelled by Russia, a claim denied by one of those sheltering at the site.

"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Kyiv, Ukraine

Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities

Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege with shelling so heavy it prevented residents of one city from burying the growing number of dead.

Russia

Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

According to Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions, some of which predate Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS. Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned on Saturday, calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.