Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine

A Russian army tank moves through a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

March 12, 2022 08:22 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukraine's state Centre for Strategic Communications said it could not rule that Belarus would launch an invasion of Ukraine on Friday after a meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time, as observers and satellite photos indicated that its troops, long-stalled in a convoy outside the capital Kyiv, were trying to maneuver to encircle the city.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday some progress had been made in Moscow’s talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns.

Advertising

Advertising

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

USA

U.S. targets Russian oligarchs, elites in fresh sanctions

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more Russian oligarchs and elites, increasing pressure on those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin in punishment over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Those hit with sanctions on Friday include 10 people comprising VTB Bank’s board, 12 members of the Duma and the family of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. -Reuters

USA

Pentagon revives team to speed arms to Ukraine and allies- sources

The Pentagon is turning to a special team to respond to increased demand for new weapons sales and requests to transfer existing weapons among U.S. allies as countries including Ukraine scramble to obtain arms following Russia’s invasion, three people familiar with the effort said.

The Pentagon’s Office of Acquisition and Sustainment, the weapons buyer for the U.S. Department of Defense, has been fielding increased demand from European allies hoping to ship weapons to Ukraine through third party transfers or to buy arms to bolster their own defenses, the sources said. -Reuters

USA

U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department on Friday said that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, including those who go to participate in the conflict, face a very real risk of capture or death as it warned that Washington would not be able to facilitate evacuation.

“They may be subject to potential attempts at criminal prosecution and may be at heightened risk for mistreatment,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. -AP

USA

More U.S. troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion

U.S. soldiers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

About 130 soldiers from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lined up with rucksacks inside a terminal at Hunter Airfield in Savannah before marching outside and boarding their chartered flight. It departed amid grey skies and rain. -AP