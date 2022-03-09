Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia announces humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine.

Service members carry coffins of Viktor Dudar and Ivan Koverznev, Ukrainian servicemen killed on March 2 during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at a 18th century Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, and that he is open to “compromise” on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent.

Union Minster Hardeep Puri said on March 8, that all 694 students remaining in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, had been safely evacuated and were headed to Poltava, in central Ukraine.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

UNITED STATES

Russia underestimated Ukraine’s resistance, U.S. officials say

The United States believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties, the Biden administration’s top intelligence official told lawmakers Tuesday.

The testimony, in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, amounted to the first public assessment of the 2-week-old war by the nation’s senior intelligence officials, who offered their insights into the thinking and motives of Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces continue their march through Ukraine.

The officials made clear that Russia’s assault has been slowed by unexpected resistance by Ukrainian defenders and that it was now uncertain if Mr. Putin would proceed with a “maximalist” strategy to try to capture all of Ukraine or would settle for something short of that. Either way, they said they believed he was determined to press his invasion forward despite mounting casualties, global sanctions and efforts by Western nations to isolate the Kremlin, including a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

“We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said. “But what he might be willing to accept as a victory may change over time given the significant costs he is incurring.” - AP

RUSSIA

Russia announces humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning

Moscow has announced a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning to carry out the evacuation of the civilian population, Russian news agencies reported.

“From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 9, 2022, the Russian Federation is declaring a ‘regime of silence’ and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors,” a cell of the Russian defence ministry charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine said Tuesday.

It added that Russia proposes to agree the routes and start time of the humanitarian corridors with Ukraine “before 03:00 MSK on March 9”. — AFP

UKRAINE

Ukraine drops pitch for NATO membership

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia’s stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour.

In another apparent nod aimed at placating Moscow, Mr. Zelenskyy said he is open to “compromise” on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24.

UNITED STATES

U.S. bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion: Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (President Vladimir) Putin,” President Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that the decision was taken “in close consultation” with allies.

The ban came with Democrats threatening legislation to force President’s Biden’s hand, despite the likely impact on already soaring gas prices. - AFP