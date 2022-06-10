A house is set on fire following a military strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 10, 2022 08:46 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death on June 9 by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found the three men guilty of working toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. They were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fate of the whole Donbas region hinges on the "very fierce" battle with Russian troops for the flashpoint eastern city of Severodonetsk. Moscow's forces are concentrating their firepower on the strategically important industrial hub as part of efforts to capture a swathe of eastern Ukraine.

KYIV

Intense fighting in Ukraine’s bombed-out Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian forces were holding their positions in intense street fighting and under day and night shelling in Sievierodonetsk, officials said, as Russia pushes to control the bombed-out city, key to its objective of controlling eastern Ukraine.

Sievierodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk, on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, are the last Ukrainian-controlled parts of Luhansk province, which Russia is determined to seize as one of its principal war objectives. - Reuters

WASHINGTON

Ukraine dependent on arms from allies after exhausting Soviet-era weaponry

Ukraine has depleted its Soviet and Russian-designed weaponry and is now completely dependent on allies for arms to defend against Russia‘s invasion, US military sources say.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine‘s army and its defence industry were built around Soviet and Russian-standard equipment, small arms, tanks, howitzers and other weapons not interchangeable with those of neighbors to the west.

More than three months into the conflict sparked when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, that equipment has been used up or destroyed in battle, the US sources said.- AFP

KYIV

Russia still attacking eastern city, says Ukraine

The Ukrainian army says Kyiv’s forces continue to frustrate Russian attempts to take the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

“The occupiers, with the help of motorized rifle units and artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk. They were not successful; the fighting continues,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a regular operational update on Thursday evening.

It added that Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled a Russian attack on the village of Toshkivka, on the northwestern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk. - AP

OTTAWA

Canada cracks down on more than C$400 ml in Russian assets, transactions

Canadian police said on Thursday they had cracked down on more than C$400 million ($314.81 million) in Russian assets and transactions involving people sanctioned as a result of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that from February 24 to June 7, C$123 million of Russian assets in Canada had been effectively frozen and a further C$289 million in transactions had been blocked. It gave no details. - Reuters

DAKAR

AU chair urges Ukraine to demine Odessa to ease wheat exports

Senegalese President and African Union Chair Macky Sall on Thursday urged Ukraine to demine waters around its Odessa port to ease much needed grain exports from the war-torn country.

Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted grain deliveries from the two countries, fuelling fears of hunger around the world. - AFP

MOSCOW

Hailing Peter the Great, Putin draws parallel with mission to ‘return’ Russian lands

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute on Thursday to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth, drawing a parallel between what he portrayed as their twin historic quests to win back Russian lands.

“Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years. It would seem that he was at war with Sweden, he took something from them. He did not take anything from them, he returned (what was Russia‘s),” Mr. Putin said after a visiting an exhibition dedicated to the tsar.

In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he compared Peter’s campaign with the task facing Russia today. - Reuters