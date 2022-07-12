Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

Rescuers work at a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, in the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 12, 2022 09:39 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on July 11

The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

U. S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U. S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday.

Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”

The biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two has killed thousands, left cities and towns in ruins and seen more than 5.5 million Ukrainians flee their country.

Here are the latest updates

MOSCOW

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians

Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow’s influence over war-torn Ukraine.

Until recently, only residents of Ukraine’s separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are now under Russian control, were eligible to apply for the simplified passport procedure.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Klueba said Mr. Putin’s signing of a passport decree, which also applies to stateless residents in Ukraine, was an example of his “predatory appetites.” - AP

WASHINGTON

White House: Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones

The United States believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

Sullivan also said the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones. - Reuters

UNITED NATIONS

U. N. to monitor Ukraine war for violations against children

The United Nations announced on Monday it will start monitoring the war in Ukraine and conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa’s central Sahel region for violations against children, including killings, injuries, recruitment, rape and other forms of sexual violence.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his annual report to the Security Council on children and armed conflict that those four new conflicts have been added to 21 conflicts that the U.N. already is monitoring for violations of the rights of children. He said the latter conflicts saw “a high number of grave violations” in 2021. - AP

KYIV

Ukraine to begin football season in August in spite of war

Ukraine will launch its new football season despite Russia’s ongoing invasion, the country’s sports minister said on Monday.

“The Ukrainian football championship will start on August 23,” Vadym Gutsait said on Facebook. “We agreed to work out...the procedure for organising and holding competitions under martial law,” he added.

Ukrainian football clubs decided in April to end the previous season early after it was suspended following Russia’s invasion. Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points in the Ukraine championship when the season was interrupted, but the league decided not to award the title.

The minister said that the matches of the new season will be held in the territory of Ukraine, but without spectators and with mandatory observance of all safety rules. - AFP