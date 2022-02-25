Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | As Russian forces near Kyiv, India organises evacuation flights

A damaged residential building is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv on Ukraine February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

February 25, 2022 08:21 IST

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launches military operation against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered full mobilisation to counter Russia’s military operation launched by Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022.

World leaders reacted swiftly to the latest developments with U.S. President Joe Biden announcing additional sanctions against Russian banks, major state-owned enterprises and Russian elites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for an immediate ceasefire and expressing concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine.

Advertising

Advertising

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Read | The Russian Aggression on Ukraine and International Law

Here are the latest updates:

Chernobyl

Nuclear agency finds Chernobyl radiation rise

Ukraine's nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, after it was seized by the Russian military.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said Friday that higher gamma radiation levels have been detected in the Chernobyl zone, but didn't provide details of the increase.

It attributed the rise to a “disturbance of the topsoil due to the movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the release of contaminated radioactive dust into the air.” —A P

Ukraine

Russia building up more troops in Belarus to assault Kyiv, says Ukraine

Ukraine's chiefs of staff said on Friday Russia was using the Gomel airfield in Belarus to line up troops to assault Kyiv due to damage to the Hostomel military airport near the Ukrainian capital.

"In order to intimidate the population of Ukraine, the enemy is increasingly choosing to destroy civilian infrastructure and housing," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook statement.

India

Union government is organising evacuation flights for Indians in Ukraine. Cost will be completely borne by Govt. of India for this evacuation, sources in the ministry told The Hindu.

Ukraine

Ukrainian military says Russian 'spies,' 'saboteurs' seen 3 miles from Kyiv as invasion presses toward Ukrainian capital, reports AP.

Reuters quoting RIA says gunfire are reported from Kyiv’s government headquarters.

Russia

Russia bans UK flights over its airspace after sanctions

Russia’s civil aviation authority has banned U.K. flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.

Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

It said the measure was taken in response to the “unfriendly decisions” by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. - AP

Ukraine

Ukraine nuclear agency reports higher Chernobyl radiation levels due to heavy military equipment

Ukraine's nuclear agency said on Friday it was recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Experts at the agency did not provide exact radiation levels but said the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area lifting radioactive dust into the air. - Reuters

United Kingdom

Johnson pledges further UK support in call with Ukraine’s Zelensky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged “further UK support to Ukraine” in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, his office said.

“President Zelensky updated the prime minister on the most recent Russian military advances... including the terrible developments in Kyiv,” Downing Street said in a statement.

“The prime minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days.”

Britain has said is ready to provide Ukraine with additional military support, including lethal defensive weapons but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ruled out sending troops.- AFP

Zmiinyi island, Black Sea

Russia captures Black Sea island south of Odessa

Russian forces have captured Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, where 82 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to them, Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Ukrainian officials have said that all 13 border guards deployed on the island south of the port city of Odessa were killed by arms fire from a Russian warship.- Reuters

Kyiv, Ukraine

Clashes in northern district of Kyiv city

Explosions and gunfire erupted in a northern district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, an AFP reporter on the ground heard, as invading Russian forces closed in.

Pedestrians ran for safety and small arms fire and explosions were heard in the Obolonsky area. The larger blasts could be heard as far away as the city centre.

Russian forces first arrived on the outskirts of Kyiv on Thursday when helicopter-borne troops assaulted an airfield just outside the city, close to Obolonsky.

The Ukrainian military claims to have repulsed the attack on the Gostomel airbase, but Russian ground forces have also been pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper river from Belarus.

As they arrived in Obolonsky, within the city, the Ministry of Defence’s Facebook page urged civilians to resist.

“We urge citizens to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralise the enemy,” it said.- AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine

3 injured after rocket hits apartment in Kyiv

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine’s capital on Friday, starting a fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian military’s claim it is not targeting civilian areas is “a lie.” He said that military and civilian areas in Ukraine are both being hit by Russian attacks. - AP

Chernobyl Nuclear site

Russia to deploy paratroopers to guard Chernobyl site

Russia will deploy paratroopers to help guard the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a spokesman for Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Radiation levels at the plant are normal, the spokesman told a briefing. Russian troops, which started a full-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, have destroyed 118 Ukrainian military infrastructure sites, he said.- Reuters

India

Bilateral payments with Russia unlikely to be impacted amid sanctions

Bilateral payments with Russia may not be impacted even as the US and other western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Moscow in the wake of the attack on on Ukraine.

India and Russia bilateral payments are made in Indian rupee. For both imports and exports, payments are made or received in the rupee for shipments. So, sanctions by the West may not have an impact on the payments, barring exchange rate fluctuation, sources said on Friday.

Russia is one of biggest suppliers of defence products and equipment to India mostly under government-to-government contract.

Bilateral trade between India and Russia stood at $9.4 billion so far this fiscal year, against $8.1 billion in 2020-21.- PTI

International

People across the world hold demonstrations against the Russian military operation

Activists hold placards as they gather near the Russian embassy to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo on February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Descendants of Ukrainian immigrants, who are part of the largest Ukrainian community in Latin America, take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Prudentopolis city, in Parana state, Brazil on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Protesters hold up placards during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

People take part in a vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the White House in Washington on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine

Ukraine army says fighting Russian forces outside capital

Ukraine’s army said Friday it was fighting invading Russian forces northwest of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western country for a second day.

“Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting in the areas of the settlements of Dymer and Invankiv,” Kyiv’s army said on its Facebook page. Dymer is around 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Kyiv, while Ivankiv is around 60 kilometres northwest of the Ukrainian capital.- AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv calls air raid alert after Russian missile strikes

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv called an air raid alert after Russian missile strikes early on Friday, Ukrainian television said, as municipal authorities urged people to go to the nearest shelters.- Reuters

People lie in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

China

China prepares to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine after Russian military action

China is gearing up to bring back its nationals from Ukraine by chartered flights following the massive military operations launched by Russia against the east European country, the official media here reported on Friday.

The Chinese Embassy in Kyiv issued a notice on Thursday in preparation for bringing back Chinese nationals from Ukraine.

International Criminal Court

International Criminal Court may investigate possible war crimes after Russian invasion of Ukraine

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country.

“I have been closely following recent developments in and around Ukraine with increasing concern,” Mr. Khan said in a statement.

“I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within Ukraine.”

Following the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and the subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, Ukraine accepted ICC jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory since February 2014.- Reuters

India

India stops buying sunoil as Ukraine conflict maroons shipments -dealers

About 380,000 tonnes of sunflower oil shipments from the Black sea region to India are stuck at ports and with producers, and new purchases have stalled after ports suspended operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, four dealers told Reuters.

There is no clarity when loading of the cargoes worth —$570 million at current prices — from Ukraine and Russia will resume, pushing Indian buyers to replace sunoil with soyoil and palm oil for March and April shipments, dealers said.

The Black Sea region accounts for 60% of world sunoil output and 76% of exports, and India is the top global edible oil importer.

New Delhi’s pivot to alternate oils could further support Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soyoil futures, which are already trading near record highs.- Reuters

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russian actions show sanctions not enough

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough.

Mr. Zelensky said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine from afar.

He was speaking after Ukraine said its capital city Kyiv had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday morning.- Reuters

Firefighters work at the site of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022 . | Photo Credit: UKRAINIAN MINISTRY OF EMERGENCIES VIA REUTERS

Karnataka

91 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine

As many as 91 persons from 22 districts in Karnataka are stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine, according to the latest figures shared by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

As per the district-wise information of stranded persons received by the control room of the Disaster Management as of 6 a.m. on February 25, Bengaluru had the highest number at 28. Ten are from Mysuru and five each from Ballari and Hassan. Four each are from Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar, three each from Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri and Raichur, two each from Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Udupi, and Vijayapura, and one each from Kolar, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada.

All 91 persons are students pursuing medical courses.

Chernobyl Nuclear Site

Officials say Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl site

A presidential adviser says Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukrainian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

Adviser Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press that Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

“After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe,” he said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Vizag student stranded in Ukraine says she is safe in a bunker

“We are in a bunker, two floors below the ground. We can neither hear the sounds of the bombings nor see anything outside. There is no power, but we are safe,” Reddy Nomula Satya Sreeja of Visakhapatnam told The Hindu in a voice choked with emotion as she spoke on a WhatsApp call from war-torn Ukraine on Thursday night.

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Video circulating on social media shows Indian students take shelter in the basement of a univeristy in Kharkiv

Mumbai

Mumbai city collectorate issues special contact number, e-mail for residents stuck in Ukraine

Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar has appealed to the residents of the island city, who are currently stranded in Ukraine, to contact the designated number and e-mail address for assistance.

Russia on Thursday launched a military operation against Ukraine following weeks of high tension.

The collector office said several residents, including the students, are stuck in Ukraine.

The residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.- PTI

Ukraine

Ukraine central bank bans payments to Russia, Belarus

Ukraine’s central bank has banned payments to entities in Russia and Belarus as well as operations involving both nations’ currencies, the regulator said on Friday, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion.- Reuters

Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine’s president pleaded for international help. The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear, but the blasts came amid signs that the capital and largest Ukrainian city was increasingly threatened following a day of fighting that left more than 100 Ukrainians dead.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the government had information that “subversive groups” were encroaching on the city, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege” in what U.S. officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and replace it with his own regime.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on a phone call that Russian mechanized forces that entered from Belarus were about 20 miles from Kyiv, according to a person familiar with the call.- AP

Russia

Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack

Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.

Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning Moscow’s most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Vladimir Putin called the attack a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide” — a false claim the U.S. had predicted would be a pretext for invasion, and which many Russians roundly rejected.

India

States set up helplines, seek evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, States have started helplines for Indians stuck in Ukraine.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs requesting immediate evacuation. About 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses, and other emigrants from Tamil Nadu are now stranded in Ukraine.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar submitted representation from family members of a student stranded at Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv, and asked for “urgent action to evacuate the students to India.”

Governments of Tamil Nadu and Telangana set up separate helplines and appointed officials to coordinate with families in India.

Kyiv, Ukraine

Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Mr. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier which Mr. Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft.- Reuters

United Nations

U.N. gives $20 million to scale up Ukraine humanitarian aid

The United Nations has announced that it is immediately allocating $20 million to scale up UN humanitarian operations in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the announcement on Thursday, saying the UN and its humanitarian partners “are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need...regardless of who or where they are”.

“With deaths rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine,” the UN chief said. “People—everyday innocent people —always pay the highest price.” U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said the $20 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund will support emergency operations along the contact line in eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and in other areas of the country, and will “help with health care, shelter, food, and water and sanitation to the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict”.- AP

U.S.A.

U.S. condemns report of hostages at Chernobyl

The White House is expressing outrage at “credible reports” from Ukrainian officials that the staff at the shuttered Chernoybl nuclear plant have been taken hostage by Russian troops.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that “we condemn it and we request their release.”

Ms. Psaki says the U.S. has no assessment on the state of the plant where radioactivity is still leaking decades after the worst nuclear disaster in history. But she says hostage taking could hamper efforts to maintain the nuclear facility and is “incredibly alarming and greatly concerning.”

Ms. Psaki spoke after Alyona Shevtsova, an adviser to the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, wrote on Facebook that the staff at the Chernobyl plant had been “taken hostage” when Russian troops seized the facility.- AP

New Zealand

New Zealand announces travel bans, trade prohibitions with Russia

New Zealand imposed targeted travel bans on Russia and prohibited goods trade to its military and security forces as it joined Western allies in imposing sanctions after Moscow’s military invaded Ukraine.

“The world is speaking and sending a very clear message to Russia that what they have done is wrong and they will face the condemnation of the world,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

More sanctions may follow as the conflict escalates, Ms. Ardern said- Reuters

United Nations

U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on condemning Russia

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, but the measure is set to fail because Moscow can cast a veto.

The U.S.-drafted resolution is then expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly within days, a senior U.S. administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier on Thursday.

Although action will be blocked in the 15-member Security Council, Washington and allies see a vote as a chance to show Moscow is isolated over its actions. Diplomats said it appeared at least 11 members would vote in favor, while it was unclear how China, India and the United Arab Emirates would vote.- Reuters

EU

EU says Putin must and will fail as it agrees new sanctions

President Vladimir Putin “must and will fail,” top European Union leaders said on Friday as they agreed new sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine, saying he was trying to bring the continent back to the age of empires and confrontations.

The bloc’s leaders agreed in principle at an emergency overnight summit to impose new economic sanctions, joining the United States and others in taking steps such as curbing Russia’s access to technologies.

The EU will freeze Russian assets in the bloc and halt its banks’ access to European financial markets as part of what EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described as “the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented”.

“This package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies, including in defence,” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

She told a news conference that the sanctions, which also limit Russia’s access to financial markets, would increase Russia’s borrowing costs and raise inflation there.

Von der Leyen also said that export curbs to Russia would hurt its oil sector by stopping access to material it needs from the EU for its oil refineries. That will, over time, trigger a depletion in Russia’s oil refining revenues, she said.- Reuters

U.S.A.

Biden announces additional sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions on Russian entities and individuals hours after Russia began an assault on Ukraine.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Mr. Biden said during a televised address to the nation from the East Room of the White House on Thursday afternoon.