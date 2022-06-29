Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Dozens missing after strike on Ukraine mall; Russia presses attacks on east

Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine on June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 29, 2022 08:40 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on June 29, 2022

Dozens of people were still missing on Wednesday after a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine two days ago that killed at least 18, while a regional governor said the situation was “very difficult” in Lysychansk in the east. Ukraine said Russia had killed civilians deliberately when it pounded the mall in Kremenchuk. Moscow said the mall was empty and it had struck a nearby arms depot.

“Russian missile hit this location precisely. De-li-be-ra-te-ly... It is clear that Russian killers received those exact coordinates,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address. “They wanted to kill as many people.” Authorities said around 36 people were still missing.

Mr. Zelensky accused Russia of being a “terrorist state” at the United Nations on Tuesday, prompting Russia to charge that he was using a Security Council address as a “remote PR campaign” to solicit more Western weapons. He pushed the Security Council to expel Moscow from the United Nations and to create a tribunal to investigate actions of the Russian military in Ukraine. However, Russia is a council veto power and can shield itself from any such action.

“Russia does not have the right to take part in discussing and voting in regard to the war in Ukraine, which is unprovoked and simply colonialist of the part of Russia,” Mr. Zelensky told the council. “I urge you to deprive the delegation of the terrorist state of its powers.”

Ukraine

Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv blamed for three deaths

At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities who have launched a rescue effort for survivors.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile.

Photographs from the scene showed smoke billowing from a four-storey building with its upper floor partly destroyed. - Reuters

United Nations

Reports of deaths of civilians in ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict deeply disturbing: India

Voicing grave concern over reports of civilian deaths in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has said that critical civilian infrastructure in urban areas have become easy targets in situations of armed conflict.

Speaking at the U.N. Security Council Briefing on Ukraine on Tuesday, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador R. Ravindra said the conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries.

“India remains deeply concerned over the situation in Ukraine,” Mr. Ravindra said. - PTI

Germany

G7 urges China to press Russia to stop its Ukraine invasion

G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to uphold the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes by pressing Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and to drop its “expansive maritime claims” in the South China Sea.

In a communique concluding their three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps, the G7 leaders also said they were gravely concerned by the human rights situation in China and that they were consulting on collective approaches to challenges posed by non-market economic policies. - Reuters

Ukraine

Russia security forces detain mayor of Ukrainian city of Kherson: Officials

Russia-installed officials in Ukraine’s Kherson region said their security forces had detained Kherson city mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on Tuesday after he refused to follow Moscow’s orders, while a Kherson local official said the mayor was abducted.

Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea, sits just northwest of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. It was occupied during the first week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, and a large part of the local population has left the region.

“I can confirm that Kolykhayev was detained by the commandant’s (military police) office,” Ekaterina Gubareva, the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, said on the Telegram messaging app. Halyna Lyashevska, an adviser to Kolykhayev, said the mayor was abducted after refusing to cooperate with Russian occupiers of the Ukrainian. - Reuters

Ukraine

Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall

A still image from handout CCTV footage shows the explosion as a Russian missile strike hits a shopping mall amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at a location given as Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine on June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@zelenskiy_official/Reuters

France’s president denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” Tuesday and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver, saying Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war.

The strike, which killed at least 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk, came as leaders from the Group of Seven nations met in Europe. It was part of an unusually intense barrage of Russian fire across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, that renewed international attention as the war drags on.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s president: Russia has become ‘a terrorist’ state

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Tuesday of becoming “a terrorist” state carrying out “daily terrorist acts” and urged Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations.

In a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Mr. Zelensky urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable.

“We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree,” Mr. Zelensky said, warning that otherwise Russia’s “terrorist activity” will spread to other European countries and Asia, singling out the Baltic states, Poland, Moldova and Kazakhstan.

Germany

G7 to cap Russia’s income from oil sales

Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” as Russia’s invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.

The final statement on Tuesday from the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany underlined their intent to impose “severe and immediate economic costs” on Russia. It left out key details on how the fossil fuel price caps would work in practice, setting up more discussion in the weeks ahead to “explore” measures to bar imports of Russian oil above a certain level.

Ukraine

16 killed, 59 wounded in missile strike on Ukraine mall

A Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least 16 people, the head of emergency services said early Tuesday, sparking international outrage.

“The Russian strike today on the shopping centre in Kremenchuk is one of the most brazen terrorist acts in European history,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening broadcast posted on Telegram.