Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russians leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure: Ukraine

A soldier walks the amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center last March 21 in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues in its fifth week, Turkey said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba could meet within two weeks for talks.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine and expects “additional offensive actions”.

The Kremlin denied U.S. and British claims that President Vladimir Putin’s advisers are scared of giving him a true picture of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Red Cross warehouse in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has been struck amid intense Russian shelling of the area.

Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control to the Ukrainians, authorities said, as eastern parts of the country braced for renewed attacks and Russians blocked another aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom, said the pullout at Chernobyl came after soldiers received “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant. But there was no independent confirmation of that.

The exchange of control happened amid growing indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation in Ukraine as cover to regroup, resupply its forces and redeploy them for a stepped-up offensive in the eastern part of the country. - AP

Russians leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure: Ukraine

Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

Energoatom gave no details on the condition of the troops or how many were affected. But it said the Russians had dug in in the forest inside the exclusion zone around the now-closed plant, the site in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Ukraine launches NFT collection of its ongoing war with Russia

Ukraine has launched a “Museum of War” non-fungible token (NFT) collection to raise crypto funds and preserve memory of its ongoing war with Russia.

“While Russia uses tanks to destroy Ukraine, we rely on revolutionary blockchain tech,” tweeted Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine and the minister of digital transformation, as he announced the launch of the NFT collection.