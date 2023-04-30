ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor

April 30, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - Moscow

It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy

AFP

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Two people were killed when a Ukrainian missile hit a Russian village near the countries' border, the regional governor said on April 30.

Missiles hit the village of Suzemka, to the east of the frontier between the two countries, according to Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk oblast.

Also Read | Zelenskyy says would have fought to death had Russians attacked Kyiv headquarters

ALSO READ
Russian occupied Ukrainian city under 'intense' fire

"As a result of the strike inflicted by Ukrainian nationalists, unfortunately, two civilians were killed," he said in a message posted on Telelgram.

"According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy, and a massive fire broke out in Moscow-annexed Crimea after a suspected drone attack.

Moscow-installed officials in eastern Ukraine also reported that Ukrainian shelling had killed nine people including an eight-year-old girl in the city of Donetsk.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US