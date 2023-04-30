HamberMenu
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor

It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy

April 30, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - Moscow

AFP
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Two people were killed when a Ukrainian missile hit a Russian village near the countries' border, the regional governor said on April 30.

Missiles hit the village of Suzemka, to the east of the frontier between the two countries, according to Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk oblast.

Zelenskyy says would have fought to death had Russians attacked Kyiv headquarters

"As a result of the strike inflicted by Ukrainian nationalists, unfortunately, two civilians were killed," he said in a message posted on Telelgram.

"According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed."

It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy, and a massive fire broke out in Moscow-annexed Crimea after a suspected drone attack.

Moscow-installed officials in eastern Ukraine also reported that Ukrainian shelling had killed nine people including an eight-year-old girl in the city of Donetsk.

