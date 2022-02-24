Reactions to Russia-Ukraine conflict live | EU chief vows to hold Kremlin ‘accountable’ for ‘unjustified’ Ukraine attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians

In a televised address, Mr. Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Mr. Putin said the responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Many countries across the world have reacted strongly to the move, including the U.S., the U.K. The United Nations has made a direct and strong appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine and “give peace a chance”.

Here are the latest updates:

EU chief vows to hold Kremlin ‘accountable’ for ‘unjustified’ Ukraine attack

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday denounced Russia’s attack on Ukraine and vowed to hold Moscow “accountable”.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

Biden speaks with Ukraine’s Zelensky: W. House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky soon after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the White House said late Wednesday in Washington.

Mr. Biden “just spoke with Zelensky,” a spokesman said, adding that details would be issued later. -AFP

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a ‘military operation’ in eastern Ukraine.

The 15-nation UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. -PTI

Biden condemns Russia for ‘unjustified attack’

U.S. President Joe Biden is condemning Russia for an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. He promises that the U.S. and its allies “will hold Russia accountable”.

Mr. Biden says he plans to speak to the American people Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday.

NATO and EU to hold emergency meetings today

NATO and EU to hold emergency meetings today, U.S. says it will bring a resolution against Russia actions to UNSC today.

Britain says wholly unprovoked attack on Ukraine starting, Kyiv airport cancels flights

Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine said a “wholly unprovoked attack” on the country was starting after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation there.

Kyiv’s Zhuliany airport was cancelling flights, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said. Earlier, a Reuters witness heard blasts in the capital.

“A wholly unprovoked attack on a peaceful country, Ukraine, is unfolding. Horrified,” British ambassador Melinda Simmons said on Twitter. -AFP

UN chief urges Putin to ‘give peace a chance’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to not send Russian troops against Ukraine and “give peace a chance”.

Guterres opened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council late Wednesday saying the day was full of rumours and indications that an offensive against Ukraine is imminent.

In the recent past, Guterres says he never believed rumours that Russia would invade Ukraine and was “convinced that nothing serious would happen”. -AP

Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights to “high risk” to safety

Ukraine said early on Thursday it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a “high risk” to safety, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe. -Reuters

Japan, Australia monitoring oil market for impact from Ukraine conflict

Japan and Australia said on Thursday they were closely watching oil prices for any impact from hostilities in Ukraine, with Australia saying it was prepared to tap its oil stockpile held in the United States if global supplies are hit.

The Bank of Japan would closely monitor how escalating tensions in Ukraine could affect oil prices, given Japan’s heavy reliance on energy imports, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament.

Australia’s energy minister, Angus Taylor, said any move to tap the small stockpile that Australia holds in the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be in coordination with other International Energy Agency (IEA) members. -Reuters