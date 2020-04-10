International

Russia to use virus treatment in pneumonia cases

File photo: A specialist wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a child health centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Stavropol, Russia on April 3, 2020.

File photo: A specialist wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a child health centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Stavropol, Russia on April 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian doctors will start treating all patients with pneumonia for the new coronavirus without waiting for test results to confirm the diagnosis, the country’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

We’re seeing that the disease progresses fast, and it has specific clinical presentation, (allowing) to diagnose (it) without confirming in the lab based on the clinical presentation, Mr. Murashko said in a TV interview that aired on Thursday night.

Mr. Murashko’s statement echoes earlier comments from Moscow doctors involved in treating coronavirus patients, saying that the vast majority of pneumonia cases in Russia are most likely caused by the new virus and should be treated as such.

Existing tests for confirming COVID-19 are 70-80% accurate, Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of a top Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients, said Thursday.

Russian health officials reported 1,786 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 11,917. The outbreak has picked up speed in Russia in recent weeks, with the number of cases growing exponentially and doubling every few days. Kremlin critics have been questioning the official statistics, pointing to a growing number of pneumonia cases and suggesting that Russia’s coronavirus case count might be much higher.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 5:22:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russia-to-use-virus-treatment-in-pneumonia-cases/article31309844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY