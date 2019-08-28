Russia throws its weight behind India on Kashmir issue

Moscow follows a policy of non-interference in domestic affairs of countries and will not mediate in the Kashmir issue unless requested by both India and Pakistan, said an official of the embassy of Russia here. The comments came at a press interaction where the Russian envoy declared the agenda of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest.

“The upcoming events next week are extraordinary. Their meeting in Vladivostok, which is called the Pacific capital of Russia, will open a new chapter in the Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership,” said Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev announcing that Mr. Modi would meet President Vladimir Putin during the September 4-5 visit.

The visit will foreground energy and Defence ties and landmark infrastructure projects. The envoy said both sides were interested in implementing “huge infrastructure projects such as Vladivostok-Chennai sea route transport corridor, Northern Sea Route and other initiatives which would more efficiently involve the transit potential of Russia for the benefit” of bilateral ties. The event is also part of Moscow's initiative to open the far eastern potential of its economy to India.

The Vladivostok meeting is part of the bilateral determination to take trade between the two countries to $30 billion by 2025. The summit is part of Russia’s continued focus on India, said an official of the embassy who also highlighted that Moscow didn’t consider interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries. “Russia has no role to play in this issue as it is considered a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan. Russia has no role to play in this unless both India and Pakistan ask us to be involved,” said the official.

He also announced that Russia and India would work together in building nuclear power projects in other countries as shown in the Rooppur power project of Bangladesh where both sides worked together. The diplomat also said Russia considers India’s involvement in Afghanistan necessary for stabilising the conflict-torn country. “India is part of the contact group on Afghanistan of SCO and both India are Iran are essential for the long-term stability in Afghanistan.