Russia takes control of village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, defence ministry says

Russian forces have captured the village of Starytsia in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday.

It added that Russian troops are continuing to advance in the area. (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.