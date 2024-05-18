ADVERTISEMENT

Russia takes control of village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, defence ministry says

Published - May 18, 2024 05:01 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters

Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian forces have captured the village of Starytsia in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday.

It added that Russian troops are continuing to advance in the area. (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

