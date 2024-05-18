Russia takes control of village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, defence ministry says

Russian forces have captured the village of Starytsia in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday.
It added that Russian troops are continuing to advance in the area. (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Published - May 18, 2024 05:01 pm IST - MOSCOW
