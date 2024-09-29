GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 13 wounded in southern Ukraine in Russian strikes

In Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has annexed but does not fully control, 42 members of the emergency services were helping those potentially trapped under the rubble

Published - September 29, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
This photograph shows a destroyed school building following an airstrike in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on September 28, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This photograph shows a destroyed school building following an airstrike in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on September 28, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

At least 13 people were wounded in a series of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, emergency services announced on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

The regional capital was hit by several "massive aerial strikes" at dawn, Ukrainian emergency services said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in the embattled eastern region of Donetsk, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said that three people were killed and another injured in new Russian strikes on Pokrovsk, the logistical hub that has been under attack by Moscow for weeks.

Russia downs 125 Ukrainian drones, residential apartment hit in Voronezh

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that it had taken the village of Makiivka in the neighbouring Lugansk region, a settlement that Ukrainian authorities said had been evacuated in late July.

“In Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has annexed but does not fully control, 42 members of the emergency services were helping those potentially trapped under the rubble,” emergency officials said.

“A building and six houses in different city neighbourhoods suffered a lot of destruction. The number of victims has risen to 13 people. A 17-year-old man is amongst the wounded,” they added.

Ukraine says it downed 69 drones, two missiles in overnight Russian attack

A woman dragged from the rubble was taken to the hospital. Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov had earlier said that six people were wounded.

He said that Zaporizhzhia was hit by 10 Russian strikes that destroyed "one multi-storey building and some houses".

The public railway company said that one of the train stations in Zaporizhzhia had been damaged.

Also Read:

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, hit out in a social media post at an attempt to "terrorise" the civilian population.

Mr. Yermak also reiterated his call on Western allies to supply more weapons to intercept Russian missiles and apply more economic sanctions against Moscow.

Russia annexed the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, but the main city of the same name remains under Kyiv's control.

Published - September 29, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine / unrest, conflicts and war / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.