Second unit of S-400 likely to be delayed

April 15, 2022 22:48 IST

Training equipment, simulators for air defence system have arrived from Russia

There is a delay in the delivery of the second regiment of S-400 from Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. However some training equipment and simulators arrived in India, official sources confirmed.

“Simulators and training equipment have arrived. The second operational unit is likely to be delayed by a few months,” a defence source said and this was confirmed by another official.

Last December, India took delivery of the first S-400 regiment, five of which were contracted from Russia under a $5.43 bn deal signed in October 2018. The first unit has been deployed in Punjab and is operational, officials have confirmed.

With the threat of U.S. sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), New Delhi and Moscow had worked out payments through Rupee-Rouble exchange for this deal. The two sides are now exploring the same payment route for the larger bilateral trade.

The Defence Ministry and Services have carried out assessments and are closely monitoring the impact sanctions can have on timely deliveries and supplies from Russia. Officials had expressed concern that there could be some shipping delays given the prevailing situation.

China also possesses the S-400 Triumf long range air defence system, currently being inducted by India, and the system remains a potent weapon for them. Countering them will be for Indian Air Force (IAF)’s tactics to take them out, based on “direct tactical planning”, an IAF representative informed the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

“As regards S-400, you are right that they have it. But finally, it remains a potent weapon for them and it will be our tactics how to take them out. Perhaps we have better precision weapons. So, do they. That will be a direct tactical planning,” an Air Force representative had appraised the Parliamentary Committee.