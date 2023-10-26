HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia simulates nuclear strike as upper house rescinds ratification of test ban treaty

Putin has said that revoking Russia’s ratification would “mirror” the stance of the U.S., which signed but did not ratify the nuclear test ban

October 26, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - MOSCOW

AP
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia’s Yars intercontinental ballistic missile test-launched at the Plesetsk cosmodrome during a military exercise rehearsing the country’s ability to deliver a massive retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea and air, in this image taken from video released October 25, 2023.

A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia’s Yars intercontinental ballistic missile test-launched at the Plesetsk cosmodrome during a military exercise rehearsing the country’s ability to deliver a massive retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea and air, in this image taken from video released October 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: via Reuters

Russia’s military conducted a simulated nuclear strike in a drill Wednesday overseen by President Vladimir Putin, hours after the upper house of parliament voted to rescind the country's ratification of a global nuclear test ban.

ALSO READ
U.S., Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security Council

The bill to end ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, approved in the lower house last week, will now be sent to Mr. Putin for final approval. Mr. Putin has said that revoking Russia’s 2000 ratification would “mirror” the stance of the U.S., which signed but did not ratify the nuclear test ban.

State television showed Mr. Putin directing the exercise via video call with top military officials.

Russia's Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said the purpose of the drills is to practice “dealing a massive nuclear strike with strategic offensive forces in response to a nuclear strike by the enemy.”

ALSO READ
Russia's Shoigu says Moscow exhausting Ukrainian army

While similar drills are held every autumn, Mr. Shoigu's pointed comments came amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

The test ban treaty, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, but the treaty was never fully implemented. In addition to the U.S., it is yet to be ratified by China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could move to resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from continuing to offer military support to Ukraine. Many Russian hawks have spoken in favor of a resumption of the tests.

Mr. Putin has noted that while some experts have argued that it's necessary to conduct nuclear tests, he hasn’t yet formed an opinion on the issue.

ALSO READ
Russian forces pound eastern Ukraine's Avdiivka

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier this month that Moscow will continue to respect the ban and will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does it first.

Mr. Ryabkov said Wednesday that the Russian Foreign Ministry had received U.S. proposals to resume a dialogue on strategic stability and arms control issues, but noted that Moscow doesn't consider it possible in the current political environment.

“We aren't ready for it because the return to a dialogue on strategic stability ... as it was conducted in the past is impossible until the U.S. revises its deeply hostile policy course in relation to Russia,” Mr. Ryabkov told reporters in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Related Topics

Russia / nuclear weapons / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.