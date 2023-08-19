Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod region, says Defence Ministry

August 19, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russia destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod region, Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on August 19.

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine and is very often targeted by drones and missiles.

Russia thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drone was jammed and fell near the settlement of Putilkovo, which is near the Russian capital, causing no casualties or damage, the ministry added

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles (km) from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

“As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One aircraft was damaged,” the ministry said in a statement.

Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased in recent months. One smashed into a building in central Moscow on Friday after Russian air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all civilian airports of the Russian capital.

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said Russia’s air defence forces had shot down a Ukraine-launched missile overnight over the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and which has also seen a surge in drone and missile attacks.

Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory or Crimea, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.