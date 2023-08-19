HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod region, says Defence Ministry

Russia thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said

August 19, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Investigators work at the site of a damaged exhibition hall at a business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow. File

Investigators work at the site of a damaged exhibition hall at a business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russia destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod region, Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on August 19.

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine and is very often targeted by drones and missiles.

Russia thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The drone was jammed and fell near the settlement of Putilkovo, which is near the Russian capital, causing no casualties or damage, the ministry added

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles (km) from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

“As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One aircraft was damaged,” the ministry said in a statement.

Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased in recent months. One smashed into a building in central Moscow on Friday after Russian air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all civilian airports of the Russian capital.

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said Russia’s air defence forces had shot down a Ukraine-launched missile overnight over the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and which has also seen a surge in drone and missile attacks.

Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory or Crimea, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.