Russia shoots down 110 Ukrainian drones: Defence Ministry

Russia shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight in the skies above several regions, including the capital, its Defence Ministry said Sunday (October 20, 2024) morning.

In a statement posted to Telegram, the Ministry said air defences had intercepted 43 drones over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been waging a ground offensive since August in a bid to divert Moscow's forces.

Another 27 drones were downed over Lipetsk region, 18 over Oryol and one over Moscow, along with a total of 21 over Nizhny Novgorod, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, the statement said.

Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones over its territory on a nearly daily basis, but usually in smaller numbers.

Kyiv says it is carrying out the strikes, which often target energy sites, in response to Russian bombardments of its territory.

