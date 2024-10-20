ADVERTISEMENT

Russia shoots down 110 Ukrainian drones: Defence Ministry

Published - October 20, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Moscow

The Ministry said air defences had intercepted 43 drones over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been waging a ground offensive since August in a bid to divert Moscow's forces

AFP

Russia shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight in the skies above several regions, including the capital, its Defence Ministry said Sunday (October 20, 2024) morning.

In a statement posted to Telegram, the Ministry said air defences had intercepted 43 drones over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been waging a ground offensive since August in a bid to divert Moscow's forces.

Another 27 drones were downed over Lipetsk region, 18 over Oryol and one over Moscow, along with a total of 21 over Nizhny Novgorod, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, the statement said.

Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones over its territory on a nearly daily basis, but usually in smaller numbers.

Kyiv says it is carrying out the strikes, which often target energy sites, in response to Russian bombardments of its territory.

