Russia sentences Navalny supporters to prison

A Moscow court has sentenced two university students to more than three years in prison for their involvement with the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russia in 2021 outlawed Navalny's organisations as "extremist" and has handed down lengthy prison sentences to several of the Kremlin critic's aides and supporters.
Moscow's Khoroshevsky District Court sentenced Ivan Trofimov, 23, and Alina Olekhnovich, 22, to three-and-a-half years in a penal colony on charges of participating in an "extremist" organisation, state media and rights groups reported on Thursday, citing the court's press service.