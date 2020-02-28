International

Russia sends two warships armed with cruise missiles to Syria’s coast: Ifax

In this frame grab provided on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, by Russian Defence Ministry press service, showing what they say is a long-range Kalibr cruise missile launched by the a Russian submarine in the Mediterranean. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters MOSCOW: 28 February 2020 12:05 IST
Updated: 28 February 2020 12:08 IST

The deployment comes amid mounting tensions between Russia, Turkey and Syria over the Syrian province of Idlib.

Russia is sending two warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea towards the Syrian coast, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Black Sea Fleet as saying on Friday.

