Russia sends bombers on patrol over Belarus

This comes amid tensions with West

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission on Saturday intended to underline close defence ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defence.” The bombers were escorted by Russia-supplied Su-30 jets.

Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month. The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

Moscow has denied plans for such an attack, but urged the West to provide security guarantees that would exclude NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the alliance’s weapons there.

Some Ukrainian officials have voiced concern that Russia may use the territory of its ally Belarus for attacking Ukraine. Moscow has strongly supported Belarus amid a tense standoff last month when thousands of migrants gathered on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland in the hope of crossing into Western Europe.