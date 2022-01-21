Russia seeks exit of NATO from Bulgaria, Romania

Moscow said on Friday it wanted troops from NATO member states to leave Romania and Bulgaria as part of security demands it is seeking from the U.S.-led alliance.

Russia wants the “withdrawal of foreign forces, hardware and arms” from countries that were not NATO members before 1997, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These include Bulgaria and Romania," the statement added, singling out the two former Warsaw Pact allies that joined NATO in 2004. Russia also demands that NATO must not admit new members.