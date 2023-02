February 28, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks published on Tuesday that Russia will not resume participation in the START nuclear arms treaty until Washington listens to Moscow's position.

Speaking to the daily Izvestia, Mr. Peskov said also that NATO, "acts as a single bloc no longer as our conditional opponents, but as enemies."

